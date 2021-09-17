Cuban President Díaz-Canel Meets Executive Director of Pastors for Peace

Havana, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) – On Tuesday, September 14, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez met Gail Walker, executive director of the Interfaith Foundation for Community Organization IFCO/Pastors for Peace.

Walker talked about the decision to organize again this year the US-Cuba Friendship Caravan, whose participants will continue to express their unwavering solidarity with the Cuban people in the face of the aggressive actions of the US government.

She also told President Díaz-Canel that she admires Cuba’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and its results with the vaccination process.

Also present in the meeting were Samira Addrey, member of the IFCO executive and a graduate of the Latin American School of Medical Sciences; Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba; Caridad Diego Bello, head of the Office of Religious Affairs; and Noemí Rabaza Fernández, first vice-president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP).

Featured image: Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Gail Walker from Pastor for Peace. Photo: ACN

(CubaSí)