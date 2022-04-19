Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond

From Venezuela and made by Venezuelan Chavistas

Headquarters of UNASUR in Ecuador. File photo.
Latin America and ALBA-TCP News South America 

UNASUR Reaffirms Objectives 15 Years After Foundation

José Manuel Blanco Diaz , , , ,

With the challenge of building peace, guaranteeing sovereignty, and promoting the comprehensive development of the countries of the south, the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) celebrated 15 years as an integration platform, with the aim of “strengthening Bolívar’s project,” as Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said.

On Sunday April 17 Venezuela’s head of state reiterated his nation’s commitment to achieving the objectives for which the organization was born. UNASUR from its inception had the support of Commander Hugo Chávez and other progressive leaders of the continent.

“We are called to strongly retake the Bolívar project, for equality, development and peace,” President Maduro wrote on Twitter. “Long live La Patria Grande!”

The Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), was born on April 17, 2007, within the framework of the First South American Energy Summit on Margarita Island. Years later, it suffered a blow with the arrival of right-wing governments in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, and Peru, among others.

Legacy and union
UNASUR also had historical foundations, due to the fact that it vindicated the concept of La Patria that Simón Bolívar promoted with the creation of Gran Colombia, and that left pending tasks in all the nations of the continent, in terms of the union of the entire Latin American and Caribbean region.

Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Relations, Félix Plasencia, referred to the importance of keeping the Union of South American Nations alive, as an organization capable of recognizing all of its member peoples as truly free and independent countries.

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reiterated its determination to support the revival of UNASUR, as an instrument to face the pandemic jointly, and for solidarity among peoples.

 

Featured image: Headquarters of UNASUR in Ecuador. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

José Manuel Blanco Diaz
+ posts

Vice President of the Radio Miraflores Foundation |radiomiraflores.net.ve | Presenter of | UCV Social Communication | UCV announcer

