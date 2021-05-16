URGENT WEBINAR THIS WEDNESDAY 19th: Alex Saab Lawyer – How the US Starves Nations

Alex Saab lawyer, Femi Falana, has accepted to participate in a webinar about this important US Sanctions related case.

Caracas, May 16 (OrinocoTribune.com)— Alex Saab has been illegally held by Cape Verdean authorities in jail and most recently in a strange house arrest due to his capacity to bypass US and European illegal sanctions against the Venezuelan people.

Saab, an especial diplomatic envoy of Venezuela at the time of his irregular detention and currently Ambassador of Venezuela to the African Union was instrumental to procure international supplies (fuel, medicines and food) for the Venezuelan people to bypass illegal US and European sanctions.

His detention in despite of his diplomatic immunity violates all international diplomatic provisions and also raised suspicion about Cape Verde respect of international law due to the fact that his illegal detention was done without a proper Interpol red code and later by not respecting ECOWAS ruling against his detention and irregular extradition process to the US.

Wednesday, May 19 at 4pm (US Eastern time).



Alex Saab Lawyer

Femi Falana, a former President of the West Africa Bar Association (WABA), has been at the forefront of defending journalists and other human rights advocates across Africa for over two decades now. He has defended and secured victories for dozens of journalists and activists in Nigerian courtrooms and at the ECOWAS Court.

In 2008 and 2010, he secured landmark victories at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice against the government of The Gambia for Gambian journalists, Musah Saidykhan and Chief Ebrima Manneh respectively. Saidykhan was a victim of severe torture while Manneh suffered enforced disappearance.

Mr. Falana is currently serving as lawyer for journalist and founder of online publication, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, who is being held by the Nigerian authorities. Earlier this year, he secured the release of the Editor and Publisher of The Source Newspaper, Jones Abiri, who had been detained by Nigeria’s State Security Service (SSS) since 2016.

In recognition of his exceptional qualities in, and dedication to, human rights law and criminal law, Mr. Falana was recipient of the International Bar Association’s Bernard Simons Memorial Award in 2008. He has been a keynote speaker at conferences of the ECOWAS Community Court and many other international legal convenings.



Featured image: Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab webinar poster courtesy of Task Force for the Americas.

Orinoco Tribune special, by Jesus Rodriguez-Espinoza