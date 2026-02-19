 Venezuela Rejects Guyana’s Attempt to Distort Terms of 1966 Geneva Agreement – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 19, 2026
A man sells phone cables in front of a mural of the Venezuelan map with the Essequibo territory included in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, in December 2023. Photo: Matias Delacroix/AP.

A man sells phone cables in front of a mural of the Venezuelan map with the Essequibo territory included in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, in December 2023. Photo: Matias Delacroix/AP.

Translate »