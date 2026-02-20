The National Assembly of Venezuela unanimously approved on Thursday, February 19, in its second discussion, the Law of Amnesty for Democratic Coexistence, marking a milestone in the country’s democratic history.

This law implements mechanisms for the application of amnesty, including the representation of individuals outside the national territory and a 15-day period for verification by the judiciary. Importantly, the new law only applies to those who did not engage in major criminal acts, crimes against humanity, or armed actions against the state and its people.

#ENVIVO | Presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, hizo un llamado a no caer en provocaciones y a ser defensores de la paz. “Es la paz el camino” afirmó. pic.twitter.com/aPOahlz6wo — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) February 19, 2026

One of the most debated points in the first discussion was Article 7, which was unanimously approved in the second discussion. This article establishes that individuals outside the national territory who are subject to amnesty may be represented before the competent court by a legal representative. The text of Article 7 states that the amnesty covers any person prosecuted or convicted for crimes or offenses within the framework of the amnestied events, provided they “comply with the law” after the law comes into effect.

For those who are not in the country, legal representation can be carried out through a power of attorney granted to a trusted lawyer, without other formalities. After submitting the application, the person cannot be kept imprisoned for the acts covered by the Amnesty Law, although they must appear personally before the court for the granting of the amnesty. Amnesty will only be granted to those who have ceased or cease the commission of acts constituting a crime or offense under said law.

A special commission has been formed to deliver the law to Acting President Delcy Rodríguez. After she signs it, the law will be established, marking a milestone in the pursuit of peace.

Scope of the law

The legislation includes 13 specific political acts that will be subject to amnesty, including the events related to the coup d’état of April 11-12, 2002, against Hugo Chávez and the assaults and attacks against public and private facilities that occurred during that period.

Similarly, the law covers acts related to the strike and sabotage of the oil industry that took place between December 2002 and 2003, an episode that caused a severe economic crisis in Venezuela. The law is aimed at addressing the aftermath of that strike.

Political demonstrations and violent acts that occurred during the 2004 presidential recall referendum period are also included.

The Amnesty Law further considers the protests and violent events that occurred in May 2007, July-September 2009, in the year 2013, and notably, during February-June 2014. The breadth of these events demonstrates the magnitude of the opposition violence that has affected Venezuela.

However, the law establishes clear exclusions. Acts that constitute serious human rights violations, crimes against humanity, and war crimes, in accordance with the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, are excluded from the scope of the law. Similarly, the regulations exclude homicides, drug trafficking, and offenses considered in the Anti-Corruption Law. These exclusions underscore the Venezuelan authorities’ commitment to justice and the fight against impunity for serious crimes.

Additionally, those who have promoted, instigated, asked for, invoked, supported, facilitated, financed, or participated in armed actions against the people, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Venezuela are excluded from the amnesty. This includes those who have called for invasions or promoted unilateral coercive measures.

A central aspect of the Amnesty Law is social and public reintegration. The law guarantees that the individuals granted amnesty can fully resume their lives in society and the public sphere, fostering democratic coexistence.

This law represents a significant legislative effort to address reconciliation and democratic coexistence in Venezuela by establishing a legal framework for resolving situations generated by past and present political conflicts.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ