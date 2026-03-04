The president of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), Héctor Obregón, published a statement on social media this Tuesday announcing that Venezuela is strengthening its energy presence with new supply contracts to the US market.

It also specified that the state-owned company “has signed supply contracts with companies that market oil and derivatives destined for the United States market, thus maintaining its historic commercial relationship to guarantee supply.”

Likewise, the statement specifies that “Venezuela reiterates its commitment to the stability of the international energy market and affirms itself as a reliable supplier, contributing to the balance necessary to guarantee global energy security.”

It also reiterates “the need for a sanctions-free hydrocarbon industry to boost national production and strengthen international trade.”

The following is an unofficial translation of the statement:

Venezuela strengthens its energy presence with new supply contracts to the US market

PDVSA has signed supply contracts with companies that market oil and derivatives destined for the United States market, thus maintaining its historic commercial relationship to guarantee supply.

Venezuela reiterates its commitment to the stability of the international energy market and affirms itself as a reliable supplier, contributing to the balance necessary to guarantee global energy security.

The Venezuelan nation reiterates the need for a hydrocarbon industry free of sanctions, to boost national production and strengthen international trade.

Caracas, March 3, 2026.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JB/SH