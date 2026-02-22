 Regarding the Myth About Venezuela Selling Oil to ‘Israel’ – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 22, 2026
People bathing in the ocean against the backdrop of an oil tanker moored at the El Palito refinery complex, in Carabobo state of Venezuela. Photo: Jesús Vargas/Getty Images.

People bathing in the ocean against the backdrop of an oil tanker moored at the El Palito refinery complex, in Carabobo state of Venezuela. Photo: Jesús Vargas/Getty Images.