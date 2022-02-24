Venezuela to Offer Booster Shots Every 4 Months

With positive statistics in terms of vaccinating the population with initial doses and booster doses, the Venezuelan government is maintaining control over the COVID-19 pandemic, commented the head of state, Nicolás Maduro, while observing the operations of vaccination centers.

The president reiterated a call for all people who, for one reason or another, have not received the necessary doses, to join the campaign in which the healthcare system offers the complete program of vaccines and appropriate booster shots.

President Maduro recalled that February 18 marked one year since the national vaccination plan was launched in Venezuela. He also announced how the new booster vaccination program will be applied by health authorities.

“The booster vaccine will now be every four months, to keep us well protected, and set an example in the world,” said the head of state. He noted that vaccination scheduling will reflect this goal.

The president also took the time to thank the People’s Republic of China, the Russian Federation, and the Republic of Cuba for their support during the pandemic, providing medical equipment, supplies, and vaccines to Venezuela.

Achieved goals

President Nicolás Maduro described the 7+7 reopening plan in Venezuela as a success. He highlighted how this dynamic allowed Venezuela to maintain one of the lowest figures in the world in contagion and lethality, while permitting citizens to participate in the social and economic life of the country.

He also pointed out that, after compliance with the protocols established by the Ministry of Health, the country went from registering 41 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 18 cases per 100 inhabitants. He also explained how they reached the goals, and even exceeded them in many cases, in the fight against the pandemic:

“Today we are reaching 102% of the vaccination goal, for the first dose, in those over 18 years of age… Now we are going to reinforce this, and we are advancing in the vaccination of boys and girls.”

Inclusion and health

Regarding the vaccination process that is specifically aimed at children and young people between two and 17 years old, President Maduro confirmed that 56% of the goal has been met to date.

Through a television broadcast, Nicolás Maduro presented the figures from the Hotel Alba Caracas, the first vaccination center opened in Caracas. He mentioned that over 190,000 Venezuelans have been vaccinated in this venue.

In general, Caracas has reached its vaccination goals, with 2,072,000 having received the first dose, 1,873,000 having received a second dose, and 44,000 who have already received the booster shot.

Featured image: Healthcare personnel during a press conference in Caracas. Photo: Twitter/@PresidencialVen.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

