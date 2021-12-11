Venezuela Welcomes Nicaragua’s Decision to Resume Diplomatic Relations with China

The government of Venezuela congratulates Nicaragua for its sovereign decision to resume diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, announced Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Felix Plasencia, this Friday, December 10.

“From Venezuela, on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro, we congratulate the people and the government of Nicaragua for the sovereign decision to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, thus joining in the recognition of the inalienable principle of one China,” said Plasencia.

RELATED CONTENT: China Plays a Crucial Role Supporting Progress and Sovereignty in Latin America

Desde Venezuela, en nombre del Presidente @NicolasMaduro, felicitamos al pueblo y al Gobierno de Nicaragua por la decisión soberana de establecer relaciones diplomáticas con la República Popular China, sumándose así al reconocimiento del principio inalienable de una sola China. https://t.co/rE82Dhwpyg — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) December 10, 2021

Representatives of Nicaragua and China signed a joint statement on Friday in the Chinese port city of Tianjin on the reestablishment of diplomatic relations in the ambassadorial field and mutual recognition.

RELATED CONTENT: Nicaragua Officially Announces Its Irrevocable Withdrawal from OAS

The agreement establishes the development of friendly ties between the two countries, based on the principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-aggression, non-intervention of one in the internal affairs of the other, equality, mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence.

Thus, Nicaragua also severed its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which now maintains diplomatic relations with only 14 territories in the world.

In 1971, the UN approved a resolution with 170 votes that recognizes the People’s Republic of China the only legitimate representative to the United Nations, and considers the island of Taiwan an integral part of China and not an independent country.

Featured image: Meeting between the presidential advisor to the Nicaraguan government, Laureano Ortega, and the representative of the Chinese government, Ma Zhaouxu, in Tianjin, China. Photo from Ultimas Noticias.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.