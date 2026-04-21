By Laura V. Mor – Apr 19, 2026

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez addressed Venezuela´s people after her first100 days in office, highlighting firm steps toward national reconciliation, significant economic growth and the country’s re-entry into the international financial stage, following reforms in hydrocarbons and mining.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez tod,ay, April 19 addressed the Venezuelan nation, reflecting on her first 100 days in office after the U.S. kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro last January 3, articulating a vision for a “new historical moment” for the country.

Rodríguez emphasized that through concerted efforts, Venezuela “is forging a path of national reunification”, “free from the divisions of classism and racism”, and fundamentally rooted “in the pursuit of peace.”

A significant component of the Bolivarian Government strategy on this path is the recently implemented amnesty law, which has already benefited over 8,000 Venezuelans, demonstrating a concrete commitment to national reconciliation. Concurrently, the Peace and Coexistence Program is actively engaged in integrating and providing support to all national sectors, aiming to build a more inclusive and harmonious society. Inn this sense, Rodríguez asserted that peace is not merely a rhetorical concept but a tangible construct that requires “daily dedication through reconciliation, mutual recognition and tolerance.”

Furthermore, she proudly announced that Venezuela currently ranks among the safest countries in the region, boasting a significantly reduced homicide rate of three per 100,000 inhabitants. This improvement in public security is attributed to the successful operation of over 6,000 active peace quadrants across the territory. These figures, she noted, translate into greater tranquility for Venezuelan families and enhanced stability for the entire nation, creating a more secure environment conducive to both social and economic development of the country.

Economic Growth

On the economic front, Delcy Rodríguez announced that Venezuela has entered a new phase of robust growth. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which represents the total value of goods and services produced by the country -as she explained- has expanded by almost 9%, marking 20 consecutive quarters of expansion. This sustained economic growth must translate directly into social policies, manifesting as more employment opportunities, improved incomes and tangible opportunities for the Venezuelan people, the Acting President detailed.

Following this growth, the Bolivarian Government has directed over 70 million dollars in credits, primarily benefiting women entrepreneurs, with the objective to actively foster the emergence of new local economies and creating novel opportunities for individuals to contribute to the national economic revival. In this sense, Rodríguez expressed optimism that this growth will be felt more intensely by those who need it most in the coming months, ensuring an equitable distribution of prosperity.

Significant legislative reforms, particularly in the hydrocarbons and mining laws, are positioning Venezuela for a new era with clear regulations designed to attract foreign investment, advanced technology, productive development and the creation of new jobs. Rodríguez emphasized that these reforms signify an open invitation to the world, affirming the nation’s capacity to advance without ever relinquishing sovereignty over its vital natural resources.

Currently, the state-owned oil company is producing 1.1 million barrels per day. The nation has also taken its initial steps into gas exportation and anticipates recovering its December 2025 oil production levels this month, which were disrupted by the blockade against Venezuela. This renewed activity underscores Venezuela’s re-emergence as a significant player in the global energy market.

On Sunday, April 19, #Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, is leading a massive national pilgrimage in #Zulia state to call for peace and an end to the sanctions imposed on the country. pic.twitter.com/FMJ3Wq4Lnq — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 19, 2026

Global Re-entry

The Acting President also highlighted Venezuela’s successful return to the international stage. Through diligent Venezuelan diplomacy, the country has regained its representation in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), allowing renewed access to its own resources, which will be strategically allocated towards improving health services, basic public services, supporting strategic national production and stabilizing international reserves, as she affirmed.

Rodríguez acknowledged the high expectations of the Venezuelan people regarding these improvements and assured that Government teams are working diligently to achieve tangible results within reasonable timeframes, backed by verifiable facts.

The Acting President concluded by stating that these 100 days are not an end point but rather the beginning of a new chapter -a stage dedicated to rekindling hope, fostering confidence, promoting national reunification, and guaranteeing a promising future for the nation’s youth.

#Live | Great Pilgrimage 'United for a Venezuela without sanctions and in peace' https://t.co/UwWDMGQpJA — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 19, 2026

U.S. Sanctions, Unity Needed

Delcy Rodríguez reaffirmed today her commitment to continue working for a country free of hatred and sanctions. “I call for the end of sanctions against Venezuela, all sanctions, that there is not one left, because we have taken steps thanks to this diplomatic dialogue, but we must go further to take advantage of economic potential”, she specified, after the recent partially lift of OFAC sanctions against Venezuelan banks.

Following that, she assured that the recovery of this money will serve to restore various infrastructures, improve electricity, water and hospital services, as well as to invest in the production of strategic sectors, in the income of workers and for “provide stability to our international reserves and macroeconomic balances that allow us to support the national economy.”

“Right now we are there fighting for the 5 billion dollars that are from Venezuela”, she affirmed, recalling that these funds were denied to the country for political reasons in 2020.

“I ask that in our country there will be prayer every day for Venezuela and that this pilgrimage will allow us to walk together, to see each other among the different ones, to allow us to dialogue and understand each other. Bring us the victory of a Venezuela free from sanctions that allows it to fly high as it should for the dignity of our Homeland”, she stated, affirming that the “Pilgrimage for a Venezuela Without Sanctions and Peace” -which started today, on Independence Day- is a call that belongs to “all those who love the Homeland, without distinction of political colors”.

“When a country unites, when a family reunites, when a people decides to advance, there is nothing that can stop it”, she affirmed, expressing her unwavering faith in a united Venezuela that embraces its citizens and collectively defends the legacy of its liberators, inherited from Simón Bolívar.

(teleSUR)