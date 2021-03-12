Venezuelan Parliament Names 75 Candidates for Electoral Rectors

This Thursday, March 11, after passing the evaluation stage carried out by Venezuela’s Electoral Nominations Committee, the 75 candidates nominated as National Electoral Council (CNE) rectors were announced. The list was released by the Electoral Nominations Committee of the National Assembly (AN).

The Committee reported that out of 75 applications that passed the evaluation stage, 47 belong to civil society, 10 to universities and 18 to the Citizen’s Power, thus complying with Article 26 of the Organic Law of the Electoral Power.

Below is the list of candidates:

Candidates nominated by the Faculties of Legal and Political Science of the universities:

5,424,288 HAROLD ELISEO ALBORNOZ TORREALBA

8,789,248 CARMEN ALVAREZ CABEZA

9,363,630 ANGEL ZULEY ANTUNEZ PEREZ

13,748,998 WILSON GOMEZ GUEVARA

4,767,120 ALEJANDRO JOSE UGARTE SPERANDIO

7,726,798 PEDRO ALBERTO ISEA GONZALEZ

7,275,591 JOSE RAMON MUÑOZ MONTILLA

11,469,855 LILIMAR JOSEFINA ROJAS DAVILA

4,793,004 LERMIT JOSE ROSELL PUCHE

12,630,557 MICHELY ALEXANDRA VIVAS CHACON

Candidates nominated by the Citizen Power:

4,596,507 FRANCISCO GUSTAVO AMONI VELASQUEZ

10,815,608 ODALIS YANETTE ARTEAGA PENA

9,683,971 ALFREDO GERMAN BAPTISTA OVIEDO

9,652,930 REINALDO ENRIQUE CARVALLO MACHADO

7,959,098 JULIO ANTONIO DUNO OLIVEROS

11,199,471 MANUEL JOSE ESCAURIZA SANCHEZ

6,730,853 WILLIAM JOSE FERNANDEZ RANGEL

12,061,089 AURA ROSA HERNANDEZ MORENO

6.492.846 CELESTE JOSEFINA LIENDO LIENDO

11,785,927 DOMINGO MEDINA GUTIERREZ

14,316,687 ANTONIO JOSE MENESES RODRIGUEZ

18,094,872 LEONEL ENRIQUE PARICA HERNANDEZ

10,948,762 ESTHELA MARIA RINCONES

17,799,433 EBENEZER DAVID RIVERA BRAZAO

9,640,547 SHEILA YUBIRI ROMERA GONZALEZ

6,836,622 CARMEN ALIDA VIGIL BENCOMO

6,297,704 GUSTAVO ADOLFO VIZCAINO GIL

11.957.784 CARLOS EDUARDO ZAMBRANO GELVES

Presented by Social Organizations:

14.017.686 HELEN DAYANA AGUIAR HERNANDEZ

14.306.972 AMELIA ESTHER ALTER PINO

7,659,795 ELVIS HIDROBO AMOROSO

4,506,504 LEON ANTONIO ARISMENDI ANUEL

11,159,050 ESTEBAN STEVE ARVELO RUIZ

4,077,208 SAUL DE JESUS ​​BERNAL

4,248,186 .311 GISELDA VANITI COLINA HIBIRMA

11,691,429 TANIA D’AMELIO CARDIET

5,962,704 JUAN CARLOS DEL PINO

3,187,497 DAVID DELGADO ITURRIZA

13,339,266 ANA PAULA DINIZ SANTOS

5,217,642 WUILLIAM FERNANDEZ FUENMAYOR

5,524,394 CARMEN LUCRECIA GONZALEZ CORONEL

12,731,271 EUGENIO GONZALEZ MARTINEZ

4,132,092 ALFONSO GRANADILLO MALAVE

17,375,543 JHONNY ALEXIS GUERRERO CASTILLO

12,248,860 GABRIEL GREGORIO GUERRERO GIL

8,967,366 DICHELIS JOSEFINA GUEVARA

1,567,695 JOSE ALONSO GUEVARA GUERRA

7,048,576 JOSE LUIS GUTIERREZ PARRA

3,180,027 LUIS ENRIQUE LANDER LARRALDE

14,533,009 CIRO VLADIMIR LEON

16,288,462 AMANDA CAROLINA LUCCI ROYE

7,528,966 NOEL YORELBE MABARES

7,761,966 FRANCISCO JOSE MARTINEZ GARCIA

7,950,191 LADYS COROMOTO MEJIAS ROJAS

3,750,465 BERNARDO MENDEZ ACOSTA

3,552,194 CELIZ RAMON MENDOZA

4,771,335 LEONARDO ENRIQUE MORALES POLEO

6,094,547 JOEL GUSTAVO OLOYOLA CARRASQUEL

4,505,818 JOSE ENRIQUE PARRA MAURERA

3,927,576 EURO DE JESUS ​​PARRA MONTIEL

4,323,185 CONRADO RAMON PEREZ BRICEÑO

12,095,154 ANIBAL JOSE PERNIA CONTRERAS

6,560,218 ROBERTO ANTONIO PICON HERRERA

10,719,241 CARLOS ENRIQUE QUINTERO CUEVAS

4,271,137 TULIO ALFONZO RAMIREZ CUICA

14,143,740 ROSMERY GERALDINE RAMIREZ DIAS

10,451,000 ROBINSON RIVAS SUAREZ

11.657.235 AQUILINO ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ GARCIA

13.970.262 DENNY ALEXANDER RUIZ FARFAN

12.839.942 YVAN JOSE SALCEDO UZCATEGUI

12.950.777 MAYGRET DEL MILAGRO SANCHEZ BARRERA

6.671.155 JHOVANY SEVILLA GASPAR

13,875,503 JUAN JOSE TORRES LARA

12.014.259 JOE PONCE UZCATEGUI GONZALEZ

It should be noted that this Wednesday, the Vice President of the Electoral Nominations Committee, Deputy José Gregorio Correa, specified that the list with the names of the Venezuelans selected as eligible may be challenged by any citizen for six days. Those challenged have that same time to respond to any objections.

The National Electoral Council is made up of five board members, called Electoral Rectors, whose term of office is seven years. They are appointed by the National Assembly with a vote of two-thirds of its members, and may be re-elected in their positions for a maximum of two additional periods, following evaluation of their service by the National Assembly.

Featured image: Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) advances in the process of renewing its authorities. File photo.

(RedRadioVE)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL