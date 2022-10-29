On Friday, October 28, 92 Venezuelan nationals returned to Venezuela from Ecuador through the Vuelta a la Patria (Return to the Homeland) Program, reported Venezuelan Minister of Transportation Ramón Velásquez Araguayán.

“Flight 176 of the Vuelta a la Patria Plan arrived at Maiquetía from Ecuador, with 92 Venezuelan nationals,” the Venezuelan minister wrote in a Twitter post.

“Our hearts are filled with pride to see the signs of affection of Venezuelans when they set foot on the soil of their country,” he added. “We applaud the efforts of the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.”

#28Oct El vuelo 176 del plan vuelta a la patria arribó a Maiquetía procedente de Ecuador, con 92 connacionales. Se nos llena el corazón de orgullo de ver las muestras de afecto de los Venezolanos al pisar el suelo patrio. Aplaudimos el esfuerzo del presidente @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/RiYfKkn5N3 — Ramón Celestino Velásquez Araguayán (@rvaraguayan) October 28, 2022

With the arrival of these 92 Venezuelans, a total of 30,979 have returned through the Vuelta a la Patria program, said Velásuez Araguayán.

He added that “several special flights have been carried out from Panama and Mexico, to return Venezuelans who have voluntarily decided to return to their country.”

Reunification of families

The foreign affairs minister of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, welcomed the Venezuelan nationals returning to the country from Ecuador, and stated, “The Vuelta a la Patria Plan is a pioneer in the reunification of Venezuelan families.”

He added that these actions are due to the “determination of the Bolivarian government led by the president of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro.”

#28Oct| El Plan #VueltaALaPatria, es pionero en la reunificación del hogar venezolano. Gracias a la determinación del Gobierno Bolivariano liderado por nuestro Pdte. @NicolasMaduro, hemos recibido otro vuelo, ahora desde Ecuador con 91 connacionales. Bienvenidos a su Patria! pic.twitter.com/KMcUyDkXUx — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) October 28, 2022

“The Vuelta a la Patria Plan is a pioneer in the reunification of the Venezuelan home,” Faría wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to the determination of the Bolivarian government led by our President Nicolás Maduro, we have received another flight, now from Ecuador, with 92 compatriots. Welcome back to your homeland.”

Vuelta a la Patria Plan

The Vuelta a la Patria Plan, which began in August 2018, has allowed the free and secure return of Venezuelans who are in a situation of vulnerability in various countries, who do not have resources for the safe return to their country of origin.

On Thursday, October 27, 277 Venezuelans returned from Peru on a flight of the Vuelta a la Patria program.

In view of this return of Venezuelans, Transportation Minister Ramón Velásquez Araguayán highlighted, “What we are looking for is to give hope to all Venezuelans who suffered xenophobia, who were deceived by the media, and to help them to return to their country.”

