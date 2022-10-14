On Wednesday, October 12, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced a new immigration policy expelling those who cross into the country illegally through the border with Mexico.

The new immigration policy that came into effect this Wednesday was announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“Effective immediately, Venezuelans who enter the United States between ports of entry, without authorization, will be returned to Mexico,” the statement read.

DHS will return to Mexico most Venezuelans who are intercepted after crossing the southern border; the expulsions will be carried out under Title 42, a public health regulation imposed at the beginning of the pandemic.

The announcement comes after US authorities reached an agreement with Mexico to reduce the number of people arriving through the southwest border.

However, the measure will not apply to migrants who entered US territory before the announcement.

Prior to the announcement, Venezuelans arriving on US soil enjoyed humanitarian parole, which allowed them to stay and process an asylum application.

Another aspect of this immigration policy incorporates permission for 24,000 Venezuelans to emigrate “legally and safely” to the north American country.

To apply to the program, interested Venezuelans must demonstrate that they have a sponsor in the US who can prove that they have the financial resources to sustain themselves for the period of time that they will reside in the country, for a period of up to two years.

In addition, recipients must pass a “national security and public safety” screening, DHS said in a statement.

Biden’s announcement not only seeks to reduce illegal migration but also arises as part of a political strategy ahead of the mid-term elections, which will be held next November.

Republicans maintain a campaign opposing Democratic governors on migration, whom they intend to alert by sending bus loads of immigrants to overwhelm state resources.

