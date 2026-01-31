By Eva Karene Bartlett – Jan 28, 2026

No one is safe from the ‘Russian propaganda’ sanctions – even those who never touch Russian sources. Baud is one of nearly 60 public figures under sanctions from the EU

January 27, 2026, RT.com

On December 15, 2025, the European Union slapped sanctions on former Swiss intelligence officer and ex-NATO employee Jacques Baud. No day in court, no charges filed, just abrupt, suffocating, sanctions.

Why did the EU sanction Baud? For “Russian propaganda,” of course, although many of the sources he cites in his reports on the West provoking war with Russia years prior to Russia’s military operation are Western and Ukrainian – including the SBU and Aleksey Arestovich, a former adviser to Vladimir Zelensky.

Welcome to the latest EU insanity.

Widely respected for his deep knowledge and analysis, much of which is based on his own research while working with NATO, Baud has grown increasingly popular over the years, appearing on numerous podcasts and interviews, authoring numerous books and articles as well.

Since Russia began its military operation in Ukraine, Western media have been howling about an “unprovoked invasion.” Baud has written and spoken extensively about realities which counter this claim: facts on the ground prior to February 2022, going back (unlike most legacy media who have developed selective amnesia) to even before the 2014 Maidan coup.

What is interesting about Baud is he does not use Russian sources to back his claims and he has not taken a public position in favor of either Russia or Ukraine.

He has simply analyzed the situation, based on information he had access to. How did he have access to this information? In 2014, when working for NATO in charge of countering proliferation of small arms, he was tasked with investigating accusations of Russia supplying arms to Donbass resistance.

He wrote of this in 2022, noting, “The information we received then came almost entirely from Polish intelligence services and did not ‘fit’ with the information coming from the OSCE – despite rather crude allegations, there were no deliveries of weapons and military equipment from Russia.”

“The rebels were armed thanks to the defection of Russian-speaking Ukrainian units that went over to the rebel side. As Ukrainian failures continued, tank, artillery and anti-aircraft battalions swelled the ranks of the autonomists.”

As a result of his research, he was also able to unequivocally debunk accusations of Russia sending military units into Donbass, by quoting the SBU (Ukrainian security service) itself as well as other Ukrainian sources.

In a September 2024 interview I did with Baud, he spoke of this.

“I can categorically say no, there were no Russian forces in Donbass. The guy you encountered (I had mentioned meeting one sole Russian former soldier when I went to the Donbass in 2019) represents exactly the kind of Russian presence that was at that time, recognized by the SBU and recognized also by the Ukrainian Chief of Staff.

“In a public interview in 2015, just after the signature of the Minsk Agreement 2, the head of the Ukrainian General Staff said publicly that there were no Russian military units fighting in Donbass; that there were only individual soldiers exactly the same case as the one you just mentioned.”

It is clear he is not citing Russian information (or “propaganda”) but Ukrainian and Western sources. An even better illustration of this is what he had to say about the prelude to Russia commencing its Special Military Operation in February 2022.

Referring to a March 2021 decree by Zelensky (to take back Crimea and the south of Ukraine), Baud spoke of an interview two years prior with Zelensky’s former adviser, Arestovich.

“He says in order to join NATO, we had to have a war with Russia. When the interviewer asked him when would this conflict happen, Arestovich says end of 2021 or 2022.” A position, Baud noted, which aligned with a March 2019 300-page document published by the Rand Corporation, “that explains how to defeat and to destabilize Russia.

The EU is almost certainly pissed off that Baud likewise demolished the Western propaganda claims about Russia invading Crimea in 2014. He told me, “The Ukrainian army at that time was a conscript army, meaning that within the Ukrainian army you had both Ukrainian speakers and Russian speakers. When the army was ordered to shoot or to fight against demonstrators, those who were Russian speakers just defected, they just changed side. They just went to support the protesters and they became in fact those the famous ‘little green men’.”

Keep in mind that Baud was working for NATO then. “There was absolutely not the slightest indication that Russia brought new troops to Crimea. Based on the status of force agreement signed between Russia and Ukraine, you had up to 25,000 Russian troops stationed in the Crimean peninsula. At that time they were not even 25,000, there were 22,000. A Ukrainian lawmaker on Ukrainian TV said that out of the 20,000 (sic) Ukrainian soldiers that were deployed in Crimea, 20,000 defected to the Russian-speaking side.”

As for “Russian propaganda,” it is a term bandied about quite easily by legacy media and NATO mouthpieces to taint reputations or lead to censorship of voices. The war backers are upset that their own “Russia started it” propaganda isn’t working

Sanctions prevent Baud from even buying food

Baud lives in Brussels, and now as a result of the sanctions is unable to even buy food for himself. Nor can well-intending people do so on his behalf. In an interview on Dialogue Works at the end of December, 2025, Baud said:

“Yesterday, a friend of mine tried from Switzerland to buy food for me, to be delivered to my home (in Belgium). She could order, but the payment was blocked. Any delivery to my home is prohibited, even if the funds come from Switzerland.”

People who are aware of his unjust situation have been physically bringing him food, to alleviate his inability to purchase it himself.

In a more recent interview on Judging Freedom, Baud highlighted that his case was a foreign policy decision, denying him due process.

“This is not a decision that has been taken by any court. I was not judged by anybody. In fact I was not in front of a jury. I could not present my case. I could not defend my case. This decision was not taken by a court but by the council of the foreign ministers of the European union.”

The most he can do, Baud explained, is, “go to the European Court of Justice and try to make my case saying that the decision was not just, and the court of justice may then study the case and have an assessment on that.” Even if the court concludes the sanctions are not justified, all it can then do is “advise the council of foreign ministers to change their mind.”

Given that the sanctions against Baud are punitive for his not toeing the line, it is unlikely minds will be changed.

A growing list of EU sanctioned voices

Hüseyin Dogru@hussedogru

You literally sanctioned me for exercising my freedom of speech.

Ursula von der Leyen @vonderleyen

Freedom of speech is the foundation of our strong and vibrant European democracy. We are proud of it. We will protect it. Because the @EU_Commission is the guardian of our values.

9:38 PM · Dec 24, 2025 · 2.39M Views

513 Replies · 13.3K Reposts · 66.5K Likes

Jacques Baud isn’t the first to be sanctioned by the EU. Many journalists and public figures have been sanctioned for their writings or words on the Donbass, Crimea, corruption in Ukraine, and so on. However, many have safety in Russia or elsewhere, and while their foreign bank accounts have been unjustly frozen, they can at least buy food and otherwise live normally.

A recent article in Forum Geopolitica notes the brazen illegality of these sanctions. “In contrast to Article 11 of its own charter, the EU has decided to punish, disenfranchise and expropriate the citizens of all countries without any offence having been committed, as was last seen in Nazi Germany.

“This elimination of dissidents is not ordered by a court, but by the ‘Council of the European Union’, the political arm of the EU. The Council, in which non-democratically elected apparatchiks lead a good life, is chaired by Kaja Kallas, herself not democratically elected. We are back in the Middle Ages.”

French journalist Xavier Moreau was also sanctioned, and roughly half a year prior, Swiss-Cameroonian political activist Nathalie Yamb was targeted.

Nathalie Yamb@Nath_Yamb

Pour tous ceux qui veulent savoir ce que ça signifie être placé sous sanctions de l’Union européenne et quels seront les impacts pour Jacques Baud ou Xavier Moreau, je partage d’expérience, puisque je suis la première suissesse sanctionnée (depuis le 26 juin 2025). Pour Xavier,

5:46 PM · Dec 16, 2025 · 235K Views

323 Replies · 1.73K Reposts · 4.21K Likes

German journalist, Hüseyin Doğru, was sanctioned in May 2025 for, being a “Russian disinformation actor, and for, according to him, “pro-Palestine reporting and documenting the repression of activists in Germany + the EU.”

As with the others sanctioned, no “evidence” of the EU’s accusations was provided, particularly no proof of financial ties to Russia or Russian media.

Hüseyin Dogru@hussedogru

This is the entirety of the so-called “evidence” gathered by the EU to sanction me. Not a single word, let alone evidence or proof (not even falsified ones) about my alleged financial ties to “Russian state propaganda” apparatus – which is the whole basis of me being sanctioned.

9:01 AM · Sep 3, 2025 · 5.12K Views

4 Replies · 70 Reposts · 315 Likes

A petition demanding “the immediate lifting of the illegal sanctions against Jacques Baud as well as against all journalists, scholars, and EU citizens,” rightly notes it is not a crime to name the true reasons for the Ukraine war.

“It is not a crime to draw readers’ attention to untruths and to the EU’s and NATO’s own propaganda. It is not a crime to point out the thoughtless cooperation of the West with Ukrainian forces that show a dangerous proximity to fascists.”

Further noting the sanctions have targeted 59 journalists and scholars, it points out, the EU is “using the sanctions list as an instrument to silence critics and is maneuvering itself ever deeper into an abyss of lawlessness.”

Quite amusingly, President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (also known as Ursula von der Lying), posted of “protecting” freedom of speech. The EU Commission website claims the right to freedom of expression, “also means the freedom and pluralism of the media shall be respected.”

The sanctions are part of the broader desperate campaign of threatening and censoring voices that report truthfully on matters related to Ukraine, the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, and other timely topics. Yes, they can censor us by deleting our Youtube and social media platforms, or by imposing sanctions on journalists, authors, and other public figures.

But, it doesn’t work. Baud said he now has more visibility and more credibility. “It’s always a bad idea when you start preventing someone to speak. This attracts more more attention.”

Related:

-Under Fire from Ukraine and Misperceived by the West, The People of the DPR Share Their Stories, October 16, 2019, Mint Press News (In Gaza)

–JACQUES BAUD: NATO ATTEMPTED TO DESTABILIZE & THREATEN RUSSIA DECADES BEFORE 2022, September 19, 2024

–JACQUES BAUD: US MEDIA SHIFT NARRATIVE ON UKRAINE BEFORE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS, October 7, 2024

-Jacques Baud’s writings published on The Postil

–Donbass: My Articles, Videos & Interviews (2019-present)

–Return to Russia: Crimeans Tell the Real Story of the 2014 Referendum and Their Lives Since, October 19, 2019, Mint Press News (In Gaza)

–Crimean Tatar & Interethnic and Interfaith Relations Chair, Ibraim Shirin, Counters Western Lies on Crimea, May 2024

(Substack)