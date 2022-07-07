This Wednesday, July 6, Maxiorisol “Mayi” Cumare was revealed as the intellectual author of the murder of her husband, sociologist and Venezuelan revolutionary leader Carlos Lanz, as explained by Attorney General Tarek William Saab in a press conference. Cumare allegedly paid $8,000 to Glen Castellanos—one of her lovers—whose testimony was vital to clarifying the case, where it was discovered that two assassins were hired to carry out the crime. After Lanz’s muder, his body was dismembered and his remains were fed to the pigs in order to make the evidence disappear. There have been 13 detentions with more possibly coming in the following hours.

In a press conference lasting almost two hours by the Public Ministry headquarters, the Attorney General explained that Mayi Cumare gave $8,000 dollars to Glen Castellanos (who had spent time in the Tocorón and Punta Ayala prisons after being convicted of a bank robbery and theft of vehicles) so that he would hire, through a criminal gang leader, two assassins.

On August 8, 2020, the day of Carlos Lanz’s disappearance, a friend of his, Tito Viloria, allegedly convinced him to leave his house that day to attend an “urgent meeting of militiamen in Mariara,” to discuss how to prevent a fake military insurrection. The gunmen intercepted them on their way to the meeting, tied Lanz up and took him to the La Fortaleza farm in Cojedes state, where Carlos Lanz was taken to a grave and killed standing up, with two shots to the temple. Later, the hit men and the farm foreman dismembered the body of Carlos Lanz and fed it to the pigs, as a way of making the remains disappear, which was one of Mayi Cumare’s demands.

Attorney General Saab remarked during the press conference how right-wing groups along with extreme left-wing ones built a smear campaign to try and stain the terrible disappearance of Carlos Lanz with an alleged state crime and some even proposed to file a claim at the International Criminal Court.

When consulted on this issue, Jesús Rodríguez-Espinoza, editor of Orinoco Tribune, stated that “just a few weeks after the terrible incident, far-right groups but mainly left-wing groups related to the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) actively participated, via social media platforms, in this campaign trying to—out of the blue—connect the disappearance of Carlos Lanz with an alleged political disappearance, even though Lanz was a hardcore Chavista committed until the last minute to the Bolivarian Revolution.”

Much of the story presented by the Attorney General comes from the confession of Glen Castellanos, who took advantage of the benefit of denunciation, along with posterior criminal procedures that corroborated his statements. The Attorney General presented an eight-minute video with Castellanos’ testimony.

So far, 13 people have been arrested for the kidnapping and subsequent murder of Carlos Lanz, some as subjects of interest and others are being accused. “The investigations continue and we are not ruling out the possibility of new detainees,” Saab explained.

Investigation take a turn

The Attorney General indicates that, for weeks, they took a new direction in the investigation when they realized that a person who acted as a domestic worker for Carlos Lanz’s family, named Maryori Acevedo, decided to change residence after 20 years of living there. “That caught our attention a lot,” Acevedo moved from Maracay (Aragua state) to Mene Grande (Zulia state).

On June 27 they managed to locate her. When interviewed, Acevedo adds valuable information: She reported a relationship of extreme and manifest hostility between Carlos Lanz and his wife, Mayi Cumare. The domestic worker reveals that she was struck by “several extramarital partners” that Mayi Cumare had, two in particular: Óliver Medina and Glen Castellanos. The latter had been imprisoned for vehicle theft, bank robbery and related crimes, and had been in Tocorón and Puente Ayala prisons.

She pointed out that another person, named Darwin Zambrano, who had a sentimental relationship with Alieska Gil, Carlos Lanz’s stepdaughter, upon breaking up with her, decided to reveal a series of acts by Mayi Cumare against Carlos Lanz, including physical and verbal humiliation, from her against him. “This allows us to conclude that she (Mayi Cumare) has the psychological profile of a person who suffers from borderline personality disorder (after a psychiatric analysis), and is a highly unstable person, with extreme social narcissism, aggressiveness and impulsivity, who can commit crimes.”

Glen Castellanos, lover of Mayi Cumare, confesses

In this way, the Public Ministry managed to locate and interview Glen Castellanos. “We managed to make him become an informer by offering him procedural guarantees after admitting the facts,” he is a witness and admitted to being a direct participant in the crime, said Tarek William Saab.

His testimony took a 180° turn in the investigation since last Saturday: “In his denunciation, Glen affirms that he himself participated in the murder of Carlos Lanz by order of Mayi Cumare, who believed they had the perfect alibi blaming mercenaries from Israel and the United States.”

Saab points out that Mayi Cumare gave Glen Castellanos $8,000 to make Carlos Lanz disappear, according to Glen’s confession. Of these, $5,000 went to a gangster from the Tocorón prison and two assassins, and he had $3,000 left as the organizer.

“The body should never be found,” was one of Mayi Cumare’s demands of Glen Castellanos in the negotiation, Tarek William Saab explained.

Corruption, one of the motives

According to Glen Castellanos, “Mayi was fed-up in the way Carlos Lanz hindered her corruption deals.”

The Attorney General explained that Mayi Cumare managed a lot of money, budgeted items and additional credits as the regional director of Inces Aragua (National Institute for Educational Cooperation, a State entity that provides training in trades and short careers). He points out that they had about 18 vendors, and Glen Castellanos was one of them.

Tito Viloria was another of the suppliers used by Mayi Cumare at Inces. Saab pointed out that Tito Viloria appears as the “main supplier” of food, t-shirts, hats, office equipment, and gave Mayi Cumare a 20% commission for the contracts he received.

Zaida Suárez, partner of Tito Viloria, was also detained.

The Attorney General pointed out that Tito Viloria was Mayi Cumare’s figurehead, and many assets in his name were actually her property, including Finca La Fortaleza, a farm located in an inhospitable place in the state of Cojedes, near El Baúl.

Farm in Cojedes inspected

The Prosecutor pointed out that they went to the aforementioned farm in Cojedes with a canine team specialized in searching for human remains. In a pit in a paddock, they found traces of blood after testing them with luminol (a chemical agent used by police forces to detect the presence of organic fluids, even if they were washed).

In the raid yesterday they located a shirt. Glen Castellanos stated that the day Carlos Lanz disappeared, he was wearing a blue plaid shirt. Tests are being done to definitively confirm that it belonged to Carlos Lanz.

The Prosecutor explained that it was possible to identify the foreman of the farm, Elis Becerra or “El Caliche,” of Colombian nationality. Saab described him as someone with little human empathy, who uses drugs and Glen Castellanos described him as someone very dangerous.

Material murderer

According to the Attorney General, that August 8, the day of Lanz’s kidnapping and disappearance, Tito Viloria deceived him by telling him that “there was a meeting in Mariara with militiamen because there is a conspiracy underway against the government.”

“We had corroborated that, starting at 8:30 in the morning, Professor Carlos Lanz leave his house. There is a gap of one hour in which none of the interviewees could tell us what happened in that hour. There were great contradictions in all the interviewees. We used a polygraph, where almost everyone was lying or hiding information,” said Saab.

Mayi Cumare stated that she supposedly left the house before 8:30 in the morning and left Carlos Lanz sleeping there, and that her daughter, when she woke up at 11:30, did not find him. However, the prosecutor indicated that there are two videos showing that Mayi Cumare left the house after 9:30 in the morning, contradicting her story.

The Prosecutor continued the story of how the events occurred: They were traveling by car, first Tito Viloria with Carlos Lanz in a Mitsubishi Lancer. Then, in a blue Explorer SUV there were two hitmen, and behind, in a Ford Fiesta was Glen Castellanos. Upon reaching the height of Yagua, the gunmen got out of the Explorer, intercepted the car where Tito Viloria was with Carlos Lanz, and with an arm in hand they lowered him from the car in cold blood, gagged Carlos Lanz and threw him on the hood of the Explorer, bound for La Fortaleza farm.

The assassins are José Pinto, alias Bombero Osa, already captured, and Pedro Basketball, “already identified and in the process of being captured,” Saab said.

It indicates that Glen Castellanos, to have an alibi, returned to Inces Maracay together with Mayi Cumare, where he had the idea of ​​carrying out a cleaning operation in full radical quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After that, Castellanos moved to Finca La Fortaleza. He arrived at 4:00 in the afternoon. He observed that, in one of the houses, in a sitting block, Carlos Lanz was handcuffed and gagged. The two assassins were there, in the presence of Tito Viloria. There was also Elis Becerra (the foreman) and Glen.

Lanz died standing up

The assassins told him: “Okay old man, get ready, we’re going to go,” they told him: “Kneel down, we’re going to kill you,” described Saab. Carlos Lanz allegedly replied: “No, I’m not going to kneel down, if you’re going to kill me, you’ll kill me standing up.” There he was shot twice at close range in the right temple.

Saab points out that Elis Becerra had prepared a grave that was in the left paddock, adjacent to the neighboring farm, but they decided not to leave him there. Carlos Lanz was thrown into the grave (there the luminol tested positive, there were traces of blood and brain matter, according to Saab). But they decide to undress the corpse, place it on a 3-meter bed or plastic sheet in the back of a pigsty. They gave him to nine pigs.

Saab said, that according to the certified and signed indictment of Glen Castellanos, it was so that finally, “with the worst teachings of the casas de pique of Colombia,” the two assassins and the foreman, using machetes and knives, dismembered the body of Carlos Lanz beginning by arms and hands, legs and feet, then the trunk and finally the head, they were thrown step by step for 45 minutes into the pig bin, so that the pigs would make the mortal human remains of Carlos Lanz dissapear.

Among other details, Glen Castellanos said in the video that he keeps an ornament, a “small replica sword of Bolívar” that Carlos Lanz wore, and Glen kept it as a supposed war trophy.

Alibis

Glen Castellanos pointed out in the video that the version that Lanz had been kidnapped by Venezuelan generals and foreign powers, was devised when seeing the repercussion that the case generated in the media.

Tarek William Saab also explained that he questioned Tito Viloria, a Trostskiest militant and former union leader, and asked him who he thought had kidnapped Carlos Lanz. Viloria assured him that the responsible for the disappearance was an “extraction carried out by foreign powers, from the state of Israel to present it to the state of Canada” as “revenge for the kidnapping of William Niehous,” an event that occurred in 1976, in which the North American businessman Niehous—who ended up being rescued alive—was kidnapped by Carlos Lanz, along with other participants. Carlos Lanz served prison for having allegedly participated in the kidnapping during his guerrilla time. Niehous died in 2013 in the United States.

Saab pointed out that this is an “alibi that they thought was perfect, but for us it never had even 1% credibility for reasons that are not worth describing. But it is incredible that this man maintains that version, two years later.”

Thirteen detainees

The Public Ministry has processed by way of necessity and urgency to Court Four of the Caracas Metropolitan Area the arrest warrants for Maxiorisol “Mayi” Cumare, Glen Castellanos, Tito Viloria, Elis Becerra, José Antonio Pinto Moreno, Hely Enrique Pinto Moreno and Zaida Suárez. Darwin Alejandro Zambrano, Oliver Medina Sánchez, Maryuri Acevedo Durán, Diego Atehortua Tamayo, Alyeska Berenice Gil Cumare (daughter of Mayi Cumare) and Abya Yala Esperanza Lanz Cumare (daughter of Mayi Cumare and Carlos Lanz) are also charged .

Carlos Lanz was the father of three children: Alex and Nelarys, from his first marriage to Trina Manrique, and Abya Yala, from his second marriage to Mayi Cumare.

Por que desde siempre mi papá será mi heroe: Mi padre murio de pie (segun declara el sicario), sin ser complaciente a la corrupcion. Mi heroe siempre nos enseñó tener moral y digndad. Papá siempre será mi superheroe de las caricaturas de Rius que me regalaba cuando niño. — Alex Lanz (@alanz) July 6, 2022

The attorney general pointed out that he has maintained constant contact with Alex Lanz, who “provided him with very important information on the psychological profile and actions of Mayi Cumare apart from marital and human infidelity towards Carlos Lanz.”

The other family circle, linked to Mayi Cumare, obstructed justice “in a systematic, continuous, well-orchestrated and well-organized manner to torpedo and hinder investigations,” said the Prosecutor.

About the “Search Committee”

The Attorney General also indicated that the so-called “Carlos Lanz Search Committee” hindered the investigations.

“We always said that the disappearance [of Carlos Lanz] was voluntary, and strangely enough, the so-called Carlos Lanz Search Committee expressed its anger because, in public appearances and online publications, we maintained that Carlos Lanz’s disappearance was voluntary. There are no elements that say that, prior to his disappearance, there were violent acts: breaking doors, physical attacks, none of that had happened. He went out, he closed the door of his house, he went through the lock twice, he came out with his weapon that he normally carried,“ Saab explained.

“He is not going to go out in full radical quarantine (COVID-19) with anyone; he had to be with someone extremely trustworthy, as he actually was,” Saab said.

“That made the so-called Search Committee very angry. A line began to appear parallel to our investigation, that it was a violent kidnapping, that foreign mercenaries participated, but without presenting any evidence,” he said.

The prosecutor also denounced that the committee planned to take the case to the International Criminal Court, to “criminally join, simulating punishable acts, without having evidence” to the “infamous chorus of political sectors” that attack the country.

Presidential interest

On the other hand, the Attorney General also pointed out that President Nicolás Maduro himself has been interested, has called, “and has met with us” from the first moment.

The Prosecutor pointed out that he himself has directed the investigations. “From Saturday until today, I have personally interviewed the vast majority of the intellectual and material leaders, because the case deserved it.”

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

