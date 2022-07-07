Venezuela displayed Iranian combat drones for the first time during a military parade, as ties between the two countries continue to deepen.

On Tuesday, July 5, the great civic-military parade was held in Caracas for the 211th anniversary of the signing of the independence act, which in 1811 declared Venezuela free and sovereign from imperialism.

The troops of various components of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) together with the People’s Power participated in the event, expressing their commitment to the defense of the Bolivarian country.

In the military parade, the Venezuelan government, led by Nicolás Maduro, showed for the first time Iranian combat drones assembled in Venezuela.

The unmanned aircraft, originally known as the Iranian Mohajer-2 and identified in Venezuela as the Antonio José de Sucre-100 (ANSU-100), has an anti-tank and anti-personnel capability, according to the announcer of the Venezuelan national radio and television network broadcasting the parade.

Information about the event, as reported in various media outlets, stated that the Venezuelan forces also exhibited the Antonio José de Sucre-200 (ANSU-200) model drone, of indigenous Venezuelan design and manufactured with the support of Iran.

These drones, as reported by the parade’s official narrator, have “flying wings, speed, high stealth, and the ability to observe, perform a reconnaissance, attack, anti-drone hunt, and suppress enemy air defense.”

In 2012, Venezuela reported that it was receiving help from Iran in building drones for self-defense.

Iran and Venezuela, both members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have long faced illegal US sanctions and maintain cooperation in various fields, including defense and security.

Even in 2020, the Venezuelan president said that “it is not a bad idea” for his government to buy anti-aircraft missiles from Iran.

