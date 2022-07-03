July 2, 2022
Native American protesters and supporters gather at the Black Hills, now the site of Mount Rushmore, on July 3, 2020 in Keystone, South Dakota. Photo: Getty Images / Micah Garen.

Native American protesters and supporters gather at the Black Hills, now the site of Mount Rushmore, on July 3, 2020 in Keystone, South Dakota. Photo: Getty Images / Micah Garen.