The Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, criticized Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, saying he has once again displayed “his profound ignorance of international law and the basic norms that govern coexistence between nations.”

In response to Milei’s recent statements, Gil indicated on Telegram that the Argentine president’s words “are not only delusional,” but also constitute a direct attack on the principle of sovereignty and the Zone of Peace in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We don’t know if he is acting out of ignorance, incapacity, or habit, but we are certain that he is trying to hide his own internal failures,” the chancellor stated.

These reactions come after the Argentine president expressed support for the US military intervention against Venezuela. “We value the decision and the determination shown by the President of the United States, Mr. Donald Trump, and by his entire government,” he said, referring to the actions taken in Venezuela.

The foreign minister added that Milei’s irresponsibility does not represent a legitimate foreign policy and called it “a simple absurdity.”

After the US bombing of Venezuela in the early hours of January 3—which left dead and wounded among military personnel and civilians—President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were kidnapped.

In response to these events, Venezuela has received support from various nations that condemn the attacks as violations of national sovereignty, the Charter of the United Nations, and international law. The allied international community demands the immediate release of the presidential couple, currently being held in the United States.

(Últimas Noticias) by Karla Patiño

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JB/SH