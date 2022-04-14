11 Palestinians Injured in Israeli Raids in Occupied West Bank

Eleven Palestinians were injured in Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Anadolu News Agency reported the Palestinian Health Ministry as saying.

WATCH: This morning, Israeli forces have raided Jenin refugee camp in an arrest raid, shooting live fire at Palestinians who resist. There are hundreds of soldiers in this very small, highly populated place. One Palestinian had already been killed, and four injured. pic.twitter.com/kXKt8LxRK2 — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) April 9, 2022

Palestinian sources said that 21 people were detained by Israeli forces, including 15 in the town of Ya’bad, south of Jenin.

An Israeli military statement said eight suspects were apprehended and weapons confiscated during an operation in Ya’abd.

RT PalestineChron "Breaking I #Israeli forces on Saturday morning killed a #Palestinian young man and injured at least 10 others as they stormed the #Jenin refugee camp, in the northern occupied West Bank (video footages show). For detailed reportin… pic.twitter.com/92trCcVrO0" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) April 10, 2022

Sunday’s raids came one day after Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp on Saturday.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Featured image: Jenin refugee camp. (Photo: via UNRWA)

(The Palestine Chronicle)

