The Nuestra América Convoy arrived in Havana on March 21, 2026, greeted personally by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. The international humanitarian mission converged in the Cuban capital to deliver essential supplies and reaffirm global support for the country amid intensified US economic pressure.

The convoy unites more than 600 peace activists from 38 nations, representing over 140 social, political, and cultural organizations across every continent. Participants include parliamentarians, judges, ambassadors, intellectuals, trade unionists, and community leaders committed to justice and sovereignty.

At the welcoming ceremony held at the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), the group handed over significant donations of food, medicines, hygiene products, medical equipment, and energy-related items like solar panels. These contributions aim to alleviate hardships caused by the long-standing US blockade.

President Díaz-Canel described the blockade as an “economic and energy asphyxiation” targeting the Cuban people. He expressed profound gratitude for the convoy’s courage and self-financed effort, noting that participants covered their own travel and stay expenses to maximize aid delivery.

David Adler, coordinator of the Progressive International and a key organizer, highlighted the mission’s scale. He emphasized that the convoy represents millions worldwide who reject collective punishment and demand an end to coercive unilateral measures.

The activists delivered a clear message: “Cuba is not alone.” They invoked Cuba’s historical internationalism—support for liberation struggles in Africa, Latin America, and beyond—now met with reciprocal solidarity under the slogan “Cuba sí, bloqueo no” (“Cuba yes, blockade no”).

Nuestra América Convoy strengthens global resistance network

The initiative, initially conceived as a maritime flotilla inspired by other humanitarian efforts, expanded rapidly into a multi-modal global convoy. Aid arrived by air from Europe and Latin America, with sea components following from Mexico.

Three vessels—the Granma 2.0 from Puerto Progreso, Yucatán, and two sailboats from Isla Mujeres—are en route, carrying additional tons of supplies. This Latin American contribution underscores regional unity against US aggression.

Participants stressed that Cuba’s challenges—blackouts, shortages, and infrastructure strain—stem largely from tightened sanctions and financial restrictions. The convoy’s direct aid bypasses these barriers, demonstrating practical internationalism.

Organizers declared March 21 an “International Day of Solidarity with Cuba”, calling for coordinated actions worldwide, including protests at US embassies. The effort builds on prior mobilizations and signals sustained pressure for policy change.

Geopolitical and regional implications

The Nuestra América Convoy reflects deepening Global South solidarity in response to unilateral coercive measures. In Latin America and the Caribbean, it reinforces CELAC principles of non-interference and regional self-determination, countering attempts to isolate progressive governments.

Globally, the mission challenges the normalization of economic blockades as foreign policy tools, highlighting their humanitarian costs and questioning their legality under international law. It amplifies calls in forums like the UN General Assembly—where annual resolutions condemn the US embargo—for multilateral respect of sovereignty.

The convoy’s convergence in Havana strengthens networks among progressive movements, trade unions, and civil society, potentially influencing future coordinated actions on issues like debt relief, climate justice, and anti-imperialist resistance. For Cuba, it bolsters resilience and morale amid ongoing crisis.

Message of brotherhood and continued commitment

The welcoming ceremony featured expressions of mutual respect and shared struggle. Díaz-Canel reiterated Cuba’s readiness to collaborate on common causes, from health cooperation to sustainable development.

Activists reaffirmed their pledge to continue advocacy until the blockade ends. Many highlighted personal connections—family ties, cultural affinities, or admiration for Cuba’s achievements in education and medicine despite adversity.

As additional delegations arrive and aid distribution begins, activists highlight that the Nuestra América Convoy stands as a powerful symbol of people-to-people diplomacy. It demonstrates that solidarity transcends borders, offering tangible relief while pressing for systemic change in international relations.

Participants point out that in a world marked by polarization and power asymmetries, such initiatives remind us that collective action rooted in justice can challenge dominant narratives and support nations defending their right to self-determination.

(Telesur English)