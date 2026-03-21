 Venezuela’s Acting President Appoints New Military High Command and Regional Defense Commands – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 21, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez meets the new high command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force in Miraflores Palace, March 19, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez meets the new high command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force in Miraflores Palace, March 19, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.