Alarming Facts About the Growing Worldwide Food Scarcity

A very alarming global food shortage has already started, and there is no indication that the situation will improve in the coming months. Tyler Durden exposes how the global dynamics are rapidly changing “right in front of our eyes.”

Below is a summary of the data presented by Durden which indicates that the war in Ukraine accelerated the structural crisis that was already at hand:

Foreign Affairs Minister of France, Jean-Yves Le Drian said the European Union must get to grips with the prospect that the war in Ukraine could prompt an “ extremely serious ” global food crisis.

Joe Biden recently admitted that food shortages are “going to be real,” and his administration is now openly using the word “famine” to describe what is coming.

It is being reported that food prices at German supermarkets will soon go up between 20 and 50%.

Rationing has already begun in Spain.

Rationing has also already started in Greece.

The head of BlackRock is warning that this will be the very first time this generation “is going to go into a store and not be able to get what they want.”

Since this time last year, some fertilizer prices have gone up by as much as 300%.

Many farmers in Africa will not be able to afford fertilizer at all this year, and it is being projected that this will reduce agricultural production by an amount capable of feeding “100 million people.”

Russia is a key global player in natural gas, a major input to fertilizer production. Higher gas prices, and supply cuts, will further drive fertilizer prices higher.

In a typical year, Russia and Ukraine collectively account for approximately 30% of all global wheat exports.

Half of Africa’s wheat imports usually come from either Russia or Ukraine.

Other nations rely on wheat exports from Russia and Ukraine even more than Africa does.

