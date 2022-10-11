Sunday, October 9, the Unitary Platform alliance announced the approval of regulations that will govern its primary elections.

Through a statement published on its Twitter account, the coalition specified that, as of October 15, it will select rectors for the National Primary Commission. These individuals must qualify as “citizens of recognized prestige and moral solvency.”

“Likewise, we announce that the aforementioned National Primary Commission has been appointed,” read the platform’s statement. “We will present to that Commission the respective primary regulation, whose administration corresponds to it, and based on which they will dictate the complementary regulations that they consider necessary.”

On September 28, the Unitary Platform extended the deadline for applications for the National Primary Commission for 15 more days, following requests made by various parties and individuals, announced the national coordinator of Convergence and member of the PU National Policy Directorate, Biagio Pilieri.

(La Iguana)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

