‘Any Attacks on al-Quds Means Regional War’

Hezbollah’s secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave a televised speech to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the liberation of South Lebanon from the Israeli occupation, arguing any aggression against Jerusalem al-Quds or its holy sites would mean regional war.

May 25th 2000 represents, as Sayyed Nasrallah noted, the beginning of an era of victories for the resistance in the region. The most significant stance in this year’s speech was a warning to the Israelis to keep their hands off al-Quds and Muslim and Christian Holy sites in Palestine.

The Leader of the resistance in Lebanon gave a detailed explanation of why the latest confrontation was exceptional and why its results yielded a victory for the Palestinians and a defeat for the Israelis.

Experts believe the many victories for the resistance in Palestine are part of the era of triumph which began in May of 2000:

The Lebanese celebrate May 25th as a national holiday. Though the last Israeli soldier left south Lebanon on May 25, 2000 signaling an end to over 18 years of invasions and occupation of Lebanon, yet the Lebanese official stance considers The Shebaa Farms and KfarShuba hills as Lebanese territory that should to be liberated.

This year’s celebration of liberation day in Lebanon has become intertwined with the victory in Palestine. While the Lebanese recall how years of sacrifice and resistance against Israeli occupation led to liberty they believe it is their duty to motivate the Palestinians to continue on that same path until they reach complete freedom.

