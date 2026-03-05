The Buenos Aires City Police cracked down on laid-off workers from FATE, a leading tire manufacturing and exporting company of Argentina, who were protesting outside the Ministry of Labor against the closure of the company and in defense of their jobs.

The violent incident occurred while union leaders from the sector were holding a meeting with Argentinian national officials to address the conflict regarding the 920 employes who were laid off. The meeting concluded past 11:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, March 4, without reaching an agreement, extending the mandatory conciliation period until March 11.

However, the police attacked the protesting workers without any prior notice or discussion, raining down blows, rubber bullets, and tear gas. The police forces, under the authority of the head of government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Jorge Macri, chased the workers and their families who were trying to protect themselves from the water cannons and police motorcycles advancing on them.

The protest, called by the Single Union of Argentinian Tire Workers (SUTNA), decried that the company FATE, presided over by Javier Madanes Quintanilla, is committing a fraud by failing to comply with an agreement ratified in 2025.

The pact granted the employer benefits in the non-payment of contributions in exchange for guaranteeing job stability until July 2026, according to SUTNA. The union pointed out that the company has not filed for bankruptcy or creditor protection, and instead has halted operations solely for commercial reasons.

Amid the paralysis of the only producer of radial tires for heavy transport in the country, SUTNA announced a plan of action that includes legal actions and the proposal of a “temporary occupation” by the State to preserve production and reintegrate the workers.

Various trade union organizations and social movements in Argentina, such as the Autonomous Workers’ Center of Argentina (CTA), the Workers’ CTA, unions of the General Confederation of Workers of Argentina (CGT), and various social groups mobilized in support of the legitimate demands of the employees and calling for the reopening of the company.

The organizations expressed their condemnation of violence and denounced President Javier Milei’s “economic policy that is closing businesses and leaving thousands on the street.”

The repression against FATE workers comes amid growing social tensions in the country, where workers are fighting for their labor rights and economic stability.

The unions and social movements that participated in the mobilization made their commitment clear, emphasizing that this protest action “will not stop: it will multiply” in the face of the lack of responses and the repression by the security forces.

The situation with FATE is part of the broader crisis in the tire sector in Argentina, which in recent years has faced tensions due to costs, imports, and a decline in domestic consumption. The crisis is characterized by the closure of historic plants like FATE and the request for preventive crisis procedures (PPC) by companies like Bridgestone, resulting in massive layoffs. The sector is facing a sharp decline in production and demand, exacerbated by competition from imports and high costs, surpassing the crisis of 2022.

The poor economic administration of the government is also reflected in increasing financial instability. In September, the rise of the dollar price and the collapse of bonds raised the country risk to its annual high, highlighting the distrust of the markets.

The intervention of the Central Bank of Argentina, which was forced to sell reserves, was interpreted by investors as a sign of weakness, deepening the crisis and the flight of assets. In addition to the economic losses, there is the political weakening of the government, with a Congress that has voted against key decisions in health and education.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC