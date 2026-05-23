A CIA employee helps Vietnamese evacuees onto an Air America helicopter from the top of 22 Gia Long Street, near the US Embassy in Saigon, 1975. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images/file photo.

A CIA employee helps Vietnamese evacuees onto an Air America helicopter from the top of 22 Gia Long Street, near the US Embassy in Saigon, 1975. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images/file photo.