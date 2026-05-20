The Presidency of Venezuela issued a statement Monday night expressing deep regret for the death of Carmen Teresa Navas, which occurred on Sunday. The administration reported that since the complaint regarding the death of her son, Víctor Hugo Quero, became known, the acting president “ordered a rigorous investigation to clarify what happened,” requesting the collaboration of the Ombudsman’s Office and the Public Ministry.

“Once the investigations are completed, the country will be fully informed about the results and the corresponding actions,” the statement added.

The full unofficial translation of the statement follows:

Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Release

The Presidency of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela deeply regrets the passing of Mrs. Carmen Teresa Navas, which occurred on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

From the moment the complaint about the case of her son Víctor Hugo Quero became known, the President ordered a rigorous investigation to clarify what happened and requested the collaboration of the Ombudsman’s Office and the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Once the investigations are completed, the country will be fully informed about the results and the corresponding actions.

Caracas, May 18, 2026

Navas became known for her continuous search for her son, Víctor Hugo Quero Navas, who was arrested on January 3, 2025, in relation to a frustrated bombing plot near Plaza Venezuela in Caracas. Interviewed in February 2026 by several media outlets, Navas stated that, since his arrest, she had not been able to speak with her son and did not know his location, despite having visited several prisons.

On May 7, 2026, the Ministry for Penitentiary Services reported that Víctor Hugo Quero Navas had died at the Rodeo I Judicial Detention Center on July 24, 2025, “from acute respiratory failure secondary to pulmonary thromboembolism.” According to the official statement, his death had not been reported to his family because, allegedly, “the citizen did not provide information about family ties, and no relative came forward to request a formal visit.”

On that same day, May 7, the Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the start of an investigation, which was also requested by the Ombudsperson’s Office following a meeting with Navas on May 3. On May 8, the body of Quero Navas was exhumed by investigators, according to international media reports. His mother identified him, and an autopsy was performed, followed by a private burial at the Eastern Cemetery in Caracas.

On May 17, the death of Carmen Teresa Navas, 81, was reported.

Far-right attempts to take advantage of situation

Last Wednesday, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello showed that far-right opposition politician María Corina Machado is behind an online campaign to generate false or misleading media coverage of the Víctor Hugo Quero Navas case.

“Through Claudia Macero, she paid two social media services to promote the narrative that Víctor Quero had been murdered,” he said. “One of the groups is based in Panama, which charged US $78,000 to promote the content between May 7 and 9. The other one is in Costa Rica, which charged US $39,700 for the campaign.”

(Ultimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL