Gathering in El Alto declares permanent mobilization and calls for intensified pressure measures.

On Tuesday, thousands of Bolivians gathered at an “open assembly” in the city of El Alto to reaffirm their demand for the immediate resignation of President Rodrigo Paz and to declare themselves in a state of emergency and permanent mobilization.

Participants also decided to intensify pressure measures, reject the alleged dialogue proposed by the right-wing government, and sign a unity pact with the Bolivian Workers’ Central (COB).

The open assembly was convened by the Federation of Neighborhood Councils (FEJUVE), an organization that mobilizes neighborhoods in El Alto and La Paz, which have participated in the protests taking place since early May.

“After days of conflict, there are more than 100 road blockades in seven out of the country’s nine departments,” outlet El Deber recalled, adding that shortages of food and fuel are being felt in major cities.

“The different sectors propose continuing the struggle for the resignation of President Paz, rejecting the entirety of his adjustment and plundering policies, which are aligned with the interests of imperialism in the region,” outlet La Izquierda Diario stated.

“Bolivia awoke with more than one hundred blockades across the country, demonstrating a growing willingness to fight after a month of mobilizations and roadblocks at different locations,” it added.

Social tensions intensified after the conservative-controlled National Assembly repealed a law that limited presidential powers to declare “State of Emergency.” As a result, Paz now has a free hand to deploy the armed forces at any moment against the workers, miners, farmers and students leading the resistance.

(Telesur) by JF