The president of Chile, José Antonio Kast, in his first appearance in Congress presenting the government report on Monday, June 1, defended his security and border control policy implemented since the beginning of his administration.

As the main discussion of the matter, the president announced the launch of the “Return Plan,” a strategy designed to expedite the departure of undocumented immigrants.

Kast said that this initiative reinforces the commitment of his government program to prioritize curbing illegal migration flows and restore order at border crossings. He highlighted a sustained increase in both expulsions of immigrants and voluntary departures from the national territory since he took office on March 11.

“We will enact this without losing sight of the human dimension of the problem, because we understand that behind illegal migration, there are deceived families, children used as passports, and people exploited by transnational organized crime,” Kast stated. “An orderly border would protect Chileans, and it would also safeguard those who have been victims of the mafias. To put order [to immigration] is also a humanitarian commitment.”

(Sputnik)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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