October 13, 2022
Photo composition: Front left to right, Yair Lapid Prime Minister of Israel, Nabih Berri Prime Minister of Lebanon, Michel Aoun President of Lebanon and Najib Mikati Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon and Map of the disputed background border demarcation lines between Lebanon and Israel. Photo: The Cradle.

