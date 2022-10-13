The Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) revealed that the United States and NATO are considering using tactical nuclear weapons against Russia and Belarus.

“According to the information that we have extracted from Western political and military circles, they believe that they should not lose in any case” said the president of the organization, Ivan Tertel, during a television broadcast on Belarus-1. “Hence the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons or using those terrorist groups that are created to directly attack our country and our allies.”

Recently, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that NATO leaders, as well as those of several European countries, were considering options for possible aggression against Belarus, including a nuclear attack.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus and Russia are beginning to build a joint regional grouping of troops in response to the escalation of the situation on the western borders of the Union State (of Russia and Belarus).

The truth is that the rhetoric of nuclear war is becoming more and more persistent. Last Thursday, October 7, US President Joe Biden said that the world is closer to Armageddon than it has been since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. And this Tuesday, October 11, after the Russian counteroffensive in Ukraine, NATO said it will conduct nuclear deterrent exercises next week.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SL

