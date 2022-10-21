October 19, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—Last September 21, an online debate within the framework of the International Day of Peace was organized by World Beyond War. The name of the event was “Can War Ever Be Justified?”

David Swanson and Arnold August were the two debater and the moderation of the event was in charge of Youri Muckraker.

In his closing remarks, Arnold August challenged the bi-partisan nature of US war and aggression from 1776 to date. He put out a call to action for the peace-loving peoples of the world to support the forces in the US that firmly oppose the two-party system, and the so called “lesser of two evils” solution. These forces, based on his personal experience, are primarily Black Alliance for Peace/Black Agenda Report. He also mentioned others on the left such as the Green Party and the PSL.

Watch the full debate to see the arguments of David Swanson of World Beyond War, the moderation work of Youri Muckraker, as well as a lively question and answer session.

David Swanson, an author, activist, journalist, and radio host, argued that war can never be justified in a clear criticism to Russia’s military operation in the Donbass. He is the executive director of World Beyond War and the campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Additionally, he is a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and a U.S. Peace Prize recipient. Swanson’s books include War Is A Lie, and he hosts Talk World Radio.

Arnold August, a Montreal-based author of three books on US/Cuba/Latin America, argued that war can sometimes be justified. August has made appearances on TelesurTV and Press TV to comment on international geopolitical issues. He is a contributing editor for The Canada Files, where his articles are published world-wide in English, French and Spanish, and he is a member of the International Manifesto Group.

Youri Smouter a.k.a Youri Muckraker, host of 1+1, a topical history and current affairs program on his YouTube channel, was the moderator. He is a socially liberal thinker based in Southern Belgium. Smouter is a left-wing media critic, an NGO critic, an anti-imperialist, as well as an advocate for Indigenous solidarity and, the Native Lives Matter movement.

WBW Organizing Director Greta Zarro was in charge of technical support, timekeeping and polling. At the beginning and at end of the debate, participants on Zoom answered a poll on the question “Can war ever be justified?” Initially 36% said yes and 64% no, however by the end of the debate, this changed to 29% saying yes and 71% saying no.

Orinoco Tribune Special by Arnold August

OT/AA/DP/JRE

