Given the serious situation in several regions of Venezuela due to the double earthquake that occurred on Wednesday, June 24, the government of the Capital District (Caracas) urged engineers and architects to report to the Civil Protection center, located in front of the Architecture Museum, on Bolívar Avenue, Caracas.

The Caracas government emphasized that the voluntary participation of these professionals is urgently required to assess the damage to various structures and buildings in the city of Caracas.

The level of structural damage caused by the unprecedented seismic activity that struck Caracas and La Guaira on Wednesday has been under-reported, as local sources report that structural damage to homes, buildings, and key facilities has been massive.

Many Caracas residents who were not physically injured by the disaster, are now struggling as they are not certain about the extent of the structural damage to their homes and whether or not they are safe to reside in. Alongside this terrible reality, there are many whose houses have been declared safe after official technical assessment, but they now face the hardship of repairs due to the magnitude of damage.

Following the double earthquake that shook Venezuela on June 24, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, experts from Civil Protection, engineering bodies, and firefighters are reviewing more than 300 buildings in Caracas.

Regarding the damages, the head of government of Capital District, Nahúm Fernández, told Diario VEA, “Currently we have more than 300 buildings under review, to which we are attending with professionals from Civil Protection and Firefighters. We have also coordinated with the Army Engineering School of the Bolivarian National Armed Force, who have sent us more than 50 engineers specializing in structural engineering to review the structure of each building.”

The Venezuelan seismic-resistance expert Francisco Garcés reported that the Faculty of Engineering of the Central University of Venezuela will conduct a data collection to call teachers, graduates, and final-year students with a technical profile for the assessment of damaged structures in Caracas, La Guaira, and other affected areas.

Professionals across many disciplines are requested to join the infrastructure damage inspection groups to verify the habitability of buildings and houses.

A technical induction is proposed, through which a quick training will be provided on the post-earthquake inspection protocols, prioritizing critical facilities such as hospitals, fire stations, civil protection buildings, and shelters.

Garcés added that all engineers or architects who wish to collaborate are invited to register through a link to evaluate their profile for incorporation into the project.

Assistance for pets

Many pets have also been affected by the blows of the tragedy. Unfortunately, many have fled in terror, frightened by the seismic movements, as animals have a greater sensitivity to these events than humans.

Many organizations are providing assistance to pet owners to help them reunite, reported Ultimas Noticias.

The news portal provided the names of some of these organizations that work in the search, rescue, or centralization of information on lost and rescued pets: @voluntariosporlosanimales, @lamanadadeBethoven.

Moreover, an international brigade from Brazil specializing in animal rescue has arrived in Venezuela.

Some initiatives have created online portals to locate lost and found animals such as: Patitas a Salvo Venezuela Respuesta animal post-terremoto, Protege Colitas Cada colita tiene familia, Huellascan, Patitas Perdidas.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/SC/DZ