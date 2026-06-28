Hands Off Uhuru! Hands Off Africa Defense Campaign – Jun 25, 2026

The Hands Off Uhuru! Hands Off Africa! Fightback Coalition (HOUHOA) stands in profound solidarity and expresses our deep concerns for the people of Venezuela in the face of the recent devastating earthquakes.

Founded on July 8, 2023, our coalition embraces the struggles for self-determination, liberation and freedom of speech of African, Indigenous and oppressed peoples and voices around the world.

Our unity with the people of Venezuela pre-dates the current destructive natural disasters as is exemplified by the Hands Off Uhuru! Hands Off Africa! Latin America Front of which many compañeros and compañeras of that region have played a vital part.

HOUHOA has taken a strong stand denouncing the kidnapping by the United States government of the duly elected Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the First Combatant Cilia Flores in January of this year. The kidnapped President and First Combatant are currently being held in the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York in violation of international law.

We recognize that the colonial detention of President Maduro and First Combatant Flores is contributing to the inability and lack of agency on the part of the Venezuelan people to oversee and control their own relief efforts.

HOUHOA denounces the hypocritical promises by the United States government and Secretary of State Marco Rubio who said that, “America stands with the Venezuelan people during this difficult time and at the direction of President Trump, the State Department is immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela.”

According to an article on the Council on Foreign Relations website, Venezuela’s oil exploits nearly 100 million barrels of oil worth, an estimated $8 billion, were seized and put under the control of the US. These are resources that would have contributed to the earthquake relief and other necessary self-determined programs benefiting the people.

HOUHOA is clear that the US is the key player in the attacks on the people and elected government of Venezuela.

Hands Off Uhuru! Hands Off Africa! Fightback Coalition calls on all states and organizations to provide every possible kind of genuine aid and support for the people of Venezuela.

Free President Nicolás Maduro and First Combatant Cilia Flores now!

We join the colonized peoples of the world in solidarity with the people of Venezuela: One struggle! One fight!

Venceremos!

(Hands Off Uhuru)