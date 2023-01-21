January 21, 2023
Oil tanker Kerala, chartered by Chevron, docked for oil loading at PDVSA's Bajo Grande oil terminal in Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela, on January 5, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Isaac Urrutia.

Oil tanker Kerala, chartered by Chevron, docked for oil loading at PDVSA's Bajo Grande oil terminal in Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela, on January 5, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Isaac Urrutia.