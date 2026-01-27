President Xi defends his country against U.S. accusations and stresses multilateralism

Xi stressed that amid a “turbulent” international environment, China and Brazil, as leading members of the Global South, should act as “constructive” forces to safeguard international peace and stability and contribute to reforming and improving the global governance system.

Xi rejected accusations against Beijing and said the alleged “China threat” is “completely unfounded.” He criticized “baseless accusations” and the practice of “fabricating pretexts” to “seek selfish gains,” an indirect reference to statements by U.S. President Donald Trump about China’s expansion in the Arctic region and Greenland.

Xi also defended the need to protect the shared interests of developing countries and to preserve the central role of the United Nations, urging efforts to “defend international fairness and justice.”

Regarding China-Brazil relations, Xi recalled that in 2024 both countries elevated their ties to the level of a “community with a shared future,” aimed at promoting “a fairer world and a more sustainable planet.” He said cooperation between Beijing and Brazil has since advanced in a “solid and pragmatic” manner.

Xi added that the launch of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) opens new opportunities to deepen economic, trade and technological cooperation, and he expressed China’s willingness to expand “comprehensive and mutually beneficial” collaboration.

For his part, Lula said Xi’s visit to Brazil in 2024 provided a decisive boost to bilateral relations and that cooperation across various fields has seen “significant progress.”

The Brazilian president also underscored the role of China and Brazil as defenders of multilateralism and free trade. He called for greater coordination to “strengthen the authority of the United Nations,” deepen cooperation within the BRICS group and contribute to regional and global stability.

The Xi-Lula conversation comes at a time of rising tensions, after Trump announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos a preliminary agreement with NATO regarding Greenland and defended a shift in Washington’s foreign policy that has raised concerns among emerging economies.

(Telesur)