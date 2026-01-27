It landed in the town of Ushuaia, whose port is of vital importance to the economy, the defense of Argentine sovereignty and access to the Antarctic continent.

This Sunday, the Malvinas Argentinas International Airport in Ushuaia witnessed an unusual event when a US Air Force Boeing C-40 Clipper landed in the capital of Tierra del Fuego at 11:22 AM, arriving from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The aircraft, which made previous stops in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Buenos Aires, generated considerable uncertainty, as local sources reported that there was no prior communication from the Argentine National Government or defense agencies authorizing its arrival.

The government of Gustavo Melella, who leads the province of Tierra del Fuego, was unaware of the aircraft’s arrival and lacked the authority to allow or deny the landing, leading to confusion and questions about the lack of control over provincial airspace. The reason for the landing and the identities of the aircraft’s occupants are currently unknown.

The situation became even more intriguing with the itinerary of two other private planes that departed from San Fernando for Ushuaia. Their destination and purpose remain a mystery, raising concerns about possible secret or unknown agreements between the Argentine government and the United States to hand over control of the strategic port of Ushuaia, a key point for tourism and access to Antarctica.

🇦🇷🇺🇸 | Un avión de la Fuerza Aérea de Estados Unidos aterrizó este domingo en Ushuaia, horas después de que el Gobierno nacional interviniera el puerto. La aeronave partió desde Maryland y realizó escalas en San Juan y Aeroparque. pic.twitter.com/TguEjJq8nx — Mundo en Conflicto 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) January 25, 2026

This port, vital to both the local economy and the defense of Argentine sovereignty, has historically been a site of high interest in the geopolitical context of the Antarctic continent.

Adding to this episode is the recent intervention of the Milei administration in Ushuaia’s port infrastructure. The National Ports and Navigation Agency (ANPyN) decided to take control of port management for 12 months due to alleged financial irregularities and infrastructure problems.

The measure, formalized through Resolution 4/2026, states that the province used port resources to finance social programs, violating a previously signed agreement stipulating that these funds must be reinvested exclusively in port activities.

Aterrizó sin aviso un avión de la FUERZA ÁEREA de Estados Unidos en Ushuaia, dos días después de que Milei interviniera el Puerto Ushuaria. Nadie del gobierno informa nada. Ni para qué aterrizó un avión militar extranjero ni por qué intervinieron el Puerto pic.twitter.com/p92Pf8DiUa — Arrepentidos de Milei (@ArrepentidosLLA) January 26, 2026

The governor of Tierra del Fuego, Gustavo Melella, expressed his rejection of the intervention, calling the measure unjustified and unfounded. Through his social media account, Melella emphasized that the province was working to resolve the problems and defended the region’s autonomy.

He also insisted that the local government was in contact with the Minister of the Interior, Diego Santilli, to find a solution that would guarantee the port’s normal operation.

In addition to the intervention in the port’s management, the resolution also orders the suspension of the port’s operating license for one year. However, the implementation of this sanction has been postponed to avoid disrupting the 2025-2026 cruise season or affecting the region’s supply chain.

The immediate intervention will be limited to the machinery, facilities and the management of funds, which keeps various sectors linked to the port and maritime trade in the area on alert.