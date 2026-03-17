 Trump’s Executive Order and the Options of Cuba – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 17, 2026
Donald Trump (left), Marco Rubio (right) behind a flag of Cuba. Photo: Zeinab el-Hajj/Al Mayadeen.

Donald Trump (left), Marco Rubio (right) behind a flag of Cuba. Photo: Zeinab el-Hajj/Al Mayadeen.