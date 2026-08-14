The inhabitants of Quibdó are calling for an institutional presence with real solutions to the loss of homes and livelihoods, while families are spending the night in the open after the earthquake that affected Colombia. Photo: EFE.

The inhabitants of Quibdó are calling for an institutional presence with real solutions to the loss of homes and livelihoods, while families are spending the night in the open after the earthquake that affected Colombia. Photo: EFE.