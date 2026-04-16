Supporters of Colombian President Gustavo Petro attend a rally he called to protest comments by US President Donald Trump, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. Photo: Santiago Saldarriaga/AP.

Supporters of Colombian President Gustavo Petro attend a rally he called to protest comments by US President Donald Trump, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. Photo: Santiago Saldarriaga/AP.