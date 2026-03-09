 Colombia’s Parliamentary Elections: Historical Pact Leads in Senate as Vote Counting Continues (+Presidential Consultations) – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 9, 2026
Colombians vote in the parliamentary elections on March 8, 2026. Photo: Esteban Vege La-Rotta/Anadolu Agency.

Colombians vote in the parliamentary elections on March 8, 2026. Photo: Esteban Vege La-Rotta/Anadolu Agency.