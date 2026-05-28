China calls for ceasefire compliance as new strikes raise economic uncertainty.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning made statements regarding the new attacks launched by the United States against Iranian territory that took place the previous day.

She urged the parties involved to “fulfill ceasefire commitments,” resolve disputes through peaceful means, and continue seeking a negotiated solution that considers the “reasonable concerns” of all parties.

The Chinese diplomat added that her country will continue promoting a ceasefire and de-escalation and peace in the Middle East. Mao also reiterated China’s willingness to play a “constructive” role in a political and diplomatic solution regarding the Iranian nuclear issue.

Her statements came after the U.S. Armed Forces launched attacks against military targets in southern Iran. In an attempt to justify what happened and the temporary breach of the ceasefire, Washington argued that the military actions occurred in “self-defense” to protect its troops from Iranian threats.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the attacks targeted Iranian missile launch sites and vessels that were allegedly attempting to deploy mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

These attacks come as the United States and Iran intensify contacts in an attempt to reach an agreement that would bring an end to the conflict, although both sides have acknowledged that differences remain on several points in the negotiated draft.

U.S. Attacks Trigger Euro Decline

On Tuesday, the euro fell and traded at around $1.1625, while several members of the European Central Bank backed an interest rate increase in the eurozone in June.

At around 3 p.m. GMT, the euro traded at $1.1626, compared with $1.1647 during the final hours of European foreign exchange market trading the previous day. The ECB set the euro’s reference exchange rate at $1.1634.

The new U.S. attacks have reduced expectations that the war on Iran will end soon and have weakened investors’ appetite for risk.

“The United States will no longer have a safe haven for its wrongdoing and for establishing military bases in the region, and day by day, it moves further away from its former position,” Iranian Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said through social media in describing the current geopolitical situation.

Amid uncertainties caused by President Donald Trump and his military plans, another economic indicator recorded a concerning change: international oil prices rose because expectations that Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz soon have diminished.

(Telesur)