Au10tix es una empresa israelí fundada y compuesta por exespías israelíes del grupo de inteligencia militar de élite Unidad 8200. MintPress News investiga este inquietante fenómeno.

“La mayor operación honeypot del planeta”.

“No bromeo cuando digo que mi nombre legal completo, incluido mi segundo nombre, ha sido buscado en Israel 11 veces en el último día”,

escribió

TransFemPOTUS, una usuaria anónima de X que ha sido muy crítica con las acciones de Israel. Este no fue un incidente aislado. “Entonces, aparentemente, mi nombre legal completo fue buscado en Israel el otro día”,

reveló

TheAtlantean9, un usuario anónimo de extrema izquierda con una bandera palestina en su biografía. Mientras tanto, el artista Bionico Bandito

declaró

que “Mi nombre completo fue buscado 100 veces en Israel cuando publiqué esto”, refiriéndose a una caricatura que representa a los asociados de Jeffrey Epstein siendo ejecutados.

En todo el mundo, desde cuentas japonesas

conservadoras

hasta teóricos de la conspiración estadounidense, usuarios anónimos informan que los datos de Google Trends muestran que sus nombres reales, no divulgados en ningún sitio en línea, están siendo buscados masivamente en Israel.

¿Cómo pudo pasar esto? Algunos culparon a Au10tix. “Solo Au10tix y X tienen mis datos obtenidos mediante la verificación de identidad”,

escribió

un usuario en una publicación viral, y agregó: “Los rumores son totalmente ciertos”.

“Ahora está 100% confirmado que Israel está buscando en Google a usuarios anónimos sobre X y sus familiares poco después de que hablaran en contra del país”, escribió otro, concluyendo que “X es ahora la operación honeypot más grande del planeta”.

La teoría se centra en la empresa de seguridad israelí Au10tix, a quien, en 2023, se le encargó verificar la identidad de los usuarios, un requisito previo para unirse al servicio premium de X que permite a los usuarios un alcance mucho mayor.

El proceso requiere que las personas carguen una foto de su pasaporte u otro documento de identidad con fotografía y permitan que Au10tix escanee su rostro con la cámara de su dispositivo. Au10tix afirma que elimina los datos de los usuarios en un plazo de 72 horas tras recibirlos. Sin embargo, el hecho de que la empresa haya sido fundada y esté compuesta por veteranos del conocido grupo de espionaje israelí Unidad 8200 —un grupo responsable de muchos de los escándalos más escandalosos de hacking, infiltración y ciberguerra de la última década— ha generado sospechas en muchos.

The idea that Au10tix itself, or the Israeli government could be using the data given to it by users in order to combat online criticism is far from outlandish. The Department of Homeland Security is already known to be doing the same, sending hundreds of subpoenas to Google, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Discord, and other large social media apps demanding they share the personal information and identities of anonymous users who have criticized the actions of Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE). Government officials confirmed to The New York Times that platforms have often complied with their requests.

Au10tix: Authentically Israeli

Au10tix was founded in 2002 by Ron Atzmon, a Unit 8200 veteran whose father was treasurer of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party. It got its start providing hi-tech security systems at airports and other venues, before branching out into the online sphere.

Atzmon does not hide his strong political views. His professional LinkedIn profile is littered with posts supporting Israel, or condemning American students protesting Israel’s attack on Gaza, comparing them to the Ku Klux Klan, or reposting videos of far–right commentator Douglas Murray presenting the protestors as antisemitic supporters of terror.

A significant number of Au10tix’s employees are also ex-Israeli spooks. Until 2016, Eliran Levi was a Unit 8200 agent. In 2022, the company hired him as a developer. Others, however, go straight from the intelligence services into Au10tix. Lior Emuna, for instance, left her job as an intelligence analyst at Unit 8200 to join Au10tix. She is now an analytics manager. And in 2019, Sara Benita left her position as a mobile communications systems operator at Unit 8200 to become an engineer for the company. Director of product management, Shay Rechter, meanwhile, was a senior Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) commander before joining the organization.

Unit 8200 is the IDF’s most elite intelligence unit. Often described as “Israel’s Harvard,” it serves as the centerpiece of the country’s hi-tech spying and military apparatus. The unit is dedicated to surveillance, cyberwarfare, and online manipulation operations, and has been responsible for many of the most shocking acts of tech-based sabotage and terror in recent years.

This includes the 2024 Lebanese pager attack, where agents smuggled thousands of booby-trapped electronic devices into the country, exploding them en masse, killing 42 people and wounding thousands more. The event was widely condemned, even by former director of the CIA, Leon Panetta, as an act of terrorism.

Unit 8200 also created the notorious Pegasus software that was used to spy on more than 50,000 journalists, politicians, diplomats, business leaders and human rights defenders worldwide. Confirmed targets included President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan, and Iraqi president, Barham Salih.

Known purchasers of Pegasus include the Central Intelligence Agency and the government of Saudi Arabia, who used it to spy on Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi before he was assassinated by Saudi agents in Türkiye. All sales of Pegasus had to be approved by the Israeli government, who reportedly had access to the data Pegasus’ foreign customers were accruing.

Unit 8200 also reportedly produced malware that attacked Microsoft Windows operating systems, using loopholes it found to attack control systems, delete hard drives, and shut down key systems, such as the energy infrastructure of Iran.

Surely their most deadly endeavor, however, is Project Lavender. The group developed the Lavender software, which uses A.I. and big data to develop a profile on every person in Gaza (including children), assigning them a score of 1-100, based on individuals’ perceived connections to Hamas. A wide range of characteristics, including sharing similar work schedules to or being in a WhatsApp group with a known Hamas member, would raise one’s score. If an individual’s number reached a certain level, they would automatically be put on a list.

These A.I.-driven kill lists allowed the IDF to find a way around what they called “targeting bottlenecks,” with Lavender identifying over 37,000 Palestinians to be executed in the first few weeks of the attack alone. There was little-to-no human oversight on these systems.

Se sabe que Lavender es un caso de éxito o fracaso. Muchas profesiones con patrones de comunicación similares a los de Hamás, como policías y bomberos, o incluso personas con el mismo nombre que un combatiente de la resistencia, fueron señaladas para su ejecución. Las propias fuentes de las FDI sugieren una tasa de falsos positivos del 10%.

La Unidad 8200 pudo lograr esto gracias al masivo aparato de vigilancia que ha desarrollado con el tiempo. Cada movimiento público de los palestinos está vigilado por cámaras de reconocimiento facial. Sus llamadas, mensajes de texto y correos electrónicos son monitoreados. Se recopilan expedientes de cada palestino, incluyendo su historial médico, vida sexual e historial de búsqueda, para que esta información pueda usarse posteriormente para extorsionar o chantajear. Si, por ejemplo, una persona engaña a su cónyuge, necesita urgentemente una operación médica o es homosexual en secreto, esto puede usarse como palanca para convertir a civiles en informantes y espías de Israel. Un ex agente de la Unidad 8200 dijo que, como parte de su entrenamiento, le asignaron memorizar diferentes palabras árabes para “gay” para poder escucharlos en conversaciones.

Por eso es tan controvertida la colaboración de X con Au10tix, una organización fundada y dirigida por agentes de un poder extranjero, que obliga a los usuarios a proporcionarle sus datos personales más íntimos. La Unidad 8200 existe para llevar a cabo operaciones de ciberguerra y espionaje clandestino en todo el mundo, y es una incógnita hasta qué punto alguien se retira realmente del negocio del espionaje.

Si bien su reputación es muy controvertida a nivel mundial, la Unidad 8200 se considera el grupo más prestigioso del ejército israelí. En un país con servicio militar obligatorio, los padres gastan fortunas en clases de ciencias y matemáticas para sus hijos, con la esperanza de que superen el competitivo proceso de selección, sabiendo que representa una vía rápida hacia una carrera lucrativa en el floreciente sector tecnológico del país. Cientos de ellos terminan trabajando en Google, Amazon, Facebook y otras grandes plataformas tecnológicas estadounidenses.

Au10tix ha insistido en que no almacene los datos personales de los usuarios, incluidas sus identidades. Pero cuando una empresa está fundada, dirigida y compuesta por miembros de una de las organizaciones de espionaje más infames del planeta —cuyo modus operandi ha sido infiltrar, vigilar y chantajear tanto a sus aliados como a sus oponentes—, surge la pregunta: ¿por qué confiaríamos en ellos?