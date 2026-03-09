Por Alan MacLeod – 5 de marzo de 2026
Un gran número de usuarios anónimos de X (Twitter) han reportado que sus nombres reales están siendo buscados inesperadamente en Google en Israel, poco después de que comenzaran a criticar al país por sus acciones en Palestina. Algunos relacionaron el fenómeno con Au10tix, el software que X requiere que los usuarios (incluso los anónimos) usen para verificar su identidad real.
Alan MacLeod is a member of the Glasgow University Media Group and a Senior Staff Writer for MintPress News. After completing his PhD in 2017 he published two books: Bad News From Venezuela: Twenty Years of Fake News and Misreporting and Propaganda in the Information Age: Still Manufacturing Consent, as well as a number of academic articles. He has also contributed to FAIR.org, The Guardian, Salon, The Grayzone, Jacobin Magazine, and Common Dreams.
