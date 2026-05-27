The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reported that its air defense units have intercepted and shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Persian Gulf, warning that any violation of the ceasefire by the United States will be met with a severe response.

The IRGC Public Relations Department, in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 26, said that the US “terrorist military,” in continuation of its “interventionist adventurism and aggressive behavior in the region,” penetrated into the Iranian skies over the Persian Gulf waters.

The statement noted that the IRGC air defense units, following precise intelligence monitoring, intercepted and shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone while defending the country’s territorial airspace.

According to the statement, the IRGC air defense forces also fired shots at an RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone and an intruding F-35 supersonic stealth strike fighter, forcing them to flee and leave Iran’s airspace.

The IRGC finally warned against any ceasefire violations by the “aggressor US military,” stressing that it considers retaliation and reciprocal strikes its legitimate and definite right.

The IRGC statement came after US CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins said that US forces had conducted strikes in southern Iran “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces.”

“Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines,” he added.

Iran has repeatedly warned that any foreign aggression in the region, particularly in the vital Strait of Hormuz, endangers international navigation and energy security and will be met with a firm, proportionate response from Iran’s armed forces.

(PressTV)