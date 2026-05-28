The National Assembly of Venezuela unanimously approved the appointment of opposition parliamentarian Timoteo de Jesús Zambrano Guédez as the new ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Kingdom of Spain and permanent representative to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), headquartered in Madrid.

At the regular session of the parliament on Tuesday, May 26, opposition Deputy Augusto Romero took the floor to highlight Zambrano’s experience and assess the impact of this appointment, calling it a milestone of political co-existence that opens the door to plurality within the country’s public administration.

Romero began his speech by describing Zambrano as a political leader with an extensive career and a persistent advocate of dialogue and negotiation, whose political journey spans from student activism at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) to high-profile roles in global organizations.

Romero also highlighted the new ambassador’s extensive legislative experience, noting that Zambrano previously served as a parliamentarian and president of the Foreign Policy Commission in the former term of the National Assembly, a member of the Latin American Parliament, and, to date, heading the Foreign Policy Commission of the current National Assembly.

Romero added that the appointment has a very profound internal significance, as this is the first time in the recent history of the country that a parliamentarian from the opposition has been appointed by the government to lead a diplomatic delegation.

In this regard, Romero called the gesture a clear sign of openness and understanding of the current political moment on the part of the national government.

He concluded by stating that the opposition firmly supports Zambrano’s appointment, and expressed his belief that Zambrano will carry out his duties adequately, given his experience and his commitment to the nation.

(Últimas Noticias) by Olys Guárate

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SH