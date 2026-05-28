National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir raises the Israeli zionist entity flag on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 14, 2026. Photo: Avraham Yitzhak Grossman.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir raises the Israeli zionist entity flag on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 14, 2026. Photo: Avraham Yitzhak Grossman.