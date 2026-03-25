 Cuba Is Not Afraid – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 25, 2026
Cuba es la capital ("Cuba is the capital), soil and plaster on Masonite (mural) (1963), by Roberto Matta (Chile). Located at the entrance to Casa de las Américas, in Havana, Cuba.

Cuba es la capital ("Cuba is the capital), soil and plaster on Masonite (mural) (1963), by Roberto Matta (Chile). Located at the entrance to Casa de las Américas, in Havana, Cuba.