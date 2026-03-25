 How the US-Israeli Aggression Against Iran Is Affecting the War in Ukraine – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 25, 2026
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Illustration: Zeinab el-Hajj/Al-Mayadeen English.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Illustration: Zeinab el-Hajj/Al-Mayadeen English.