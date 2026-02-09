Cuba has postponed the 34th Havana International Book Fair, originally set for February 2026, due to a severe energy crisis caused by intensified U.S. sanctions, marking a major disruption in the nation’s cultural calendar.

Cuba’s premier literary event, the Havana International Book Fair, has been postponed due to a severe energy crisis currently gripping the nation, characterized by significant fuel shortages.

The official announcement was made by the Cuban Book Institute, marking a significant disruption in the country’s cultural calendar, in a context of direct consequences of the intensified unilateral coercive measures imposed by the U.S. against the country.

The 34th Havana International Book Fair, originally scheduled to take place from February 12 to 22, at the historic San Carlos de La Cabaña Fortress, will no longer proceed on its planned dates.

In an official statement, the Cuban Book Institute conveyed that “the fair is postponed as a consequence of the extraordinary situation the country is experiencing, provoked by the genocidal blockade”, emphasizing the profound impact of geopolitical pressures on cultural events and daily life within Cuba.

This strong wording underscores Cuba’s consistent stance on the nature and effects of the U.S. blockade, which it attributes to widespread economic difficulties, including the critical lack of access to fuel and other essential resources.

La 34 Feria Internacional del Libro de La Habana 2026, programada para realizarse del 12 al 22 de febrero, se pospone como consecuencia de la situación extraordinaria que vive el país, provocada por el bloqueo genocida que ejerce el Gobierno de los Estados Unidos contra Cuba. pic.twitter.com/6HY9LD6hsG — Cámara Cubana del Libro (@CamaraLibroCuba) February 7, 2026

Text reads: “The 34th Havana International Book Fair 2026, scheduled to take place from February 12 to 22, has been postponed as a result of the extraordinary situation facing the country, caused by the genocidal blockade imposed by the United States Government against Cuba.”

The organizing committee for the fair has confirmed that a new date will be communicated to the public once further details become available and the necessary logistical coordinations can be successfully established.

Prior to its postponement, the 2026 edition of the Havana International Book Fair had a comprehensive program of events and tributes planned. Russia was slated to be the esteemed guest country of honor, fostering international cultural exchange and strengthening bilateral ties through literature and intellectual discourse.

Moreover, the fair was poised to pay homage to the centenary of Fidel Castro Ruz, a pivotal figure in Cuban history, through various commemorative activities. It also intended to recognize the distinguished careers and contributions of prominent Cuban intellectuals, Marilyn Bobes and Jose Bell Lara, celebrating their literary and academic achievements.

Recognized as the largest international gathering for reading enthusiasts in Cuba, the fair annually brings together writers, editors, and readers from across the globe in a unique space dedicated to cultural exchange, literary discussions, and the promotion of diverse perspectives.

In this sense, the Cuban Book Institute has reiterated its firm commitment to rescheduling the encounter. Their objective is to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Havana International Book Fair and ensure its continued role as a fundamental reference point for literature and culture, not only within Cuba but also across the wider Latin American and Caribbean region.

(teleSUR)