Cuba reaffirmed its support and solidarity for Venezuela and its people and government, as well as its decision to continue strengthening the historic bonds of brotherhood and cooperation that unites both nations.

This was stated by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez in a telephone conversation held on Thursday, January 22.

During the conversation, the Cuban president also reiterated Cuba’s strong condemnation of the United States’ military aggression against Venezuela and the kidnapping of constitutional President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady and National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores.

In the early hours of January 3, US troops, under orders from Donald Trump, illegally entered Venezuelan territory and carried out bombings in various locations in Caracas and the states of Miranda, La Guaira, and Aragua, killing at least 108 people, including civilians and military personnel. The aggression culminated in the kidnapping of President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

(Diario VEA)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ